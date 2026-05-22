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2026 Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images & More

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
May 22, 2026, 11:27 AM
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2026 Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images & More
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Key Highlights
  • City facelift to get updated styling more features
  • HR-V to arrive in strong hybrid spec
  • HR-V to be positioned as Honda's new flagship SUV

Honda Cars India is set to launch the 2026 Honda City facelift in India today alongside the all-new ZR-V. This marks the second facelift for the fifth-gen City in the Indian market, while the ZR-V will be sold in the Indian market for the first time. The latter is set to take its place as Honda’s new flagship SUV in the Indian market, a void previously filled by the CR-V on multiple occasions over the past 2 decades.

Also read: 2026 Honda City India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

2026 Honda City Facelift

Honda City Facelift spied 1

Image credit: Akbar Merchant via X

Starting with the City, the latest facelift has already been spied arriving at dealerships across the country, with images and videos painting a vivid picture of what we can expect. While its expected to remain mechanically unchanged, the sedan gets a revised fascia with a new mesh-design grille, sharper headlamps with integrated DRLs as well as a lightbar. The bumpers too are of the new design, front and rear, while the taillamps now look to feature clear lenses.

Inside, the big updates look to be in the form of new features including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and a larger touchscreen sitting between the central air-con vents on the top variants.

Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR V India Launch 2

Currently in its third generation globally, the current ZR-V made its global debut in 2022 and is sold in global markets with a choice of petrol, turbo-petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. For India, Honda has confirmed that the SUV will get a strong hybrid powertrain with the SUV arriving as a CBU import.

Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid Teased Ahead Of May 22 Launch

Measuring in at 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height, the ZR-V is expected to be placed as a rival to the VW Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian market with prices expected to be north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of the powertrain, the ZR-V hybrid features a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors developing a combined 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque.

Follow here for all the updates for the launch.

11:30 AM
May 22, 2026

Honda will announce prices for the 2026 Honda City facelift today. The sedan will be getting cosmetic and feature updates though it is expected to remain mechanically unchanged.

2026 Honda City
12:32 PM
May 22, 2026

Also arriving alongside is the new ZR-V SUV in strong hybrid spec. This will be the first time the ZR-V will be sold in India and will be the company's flagship SUV in the country.

Honda ZR V Teased India Launch
11:45 AM
May 22, 2026

Currently in its third generation globally, the ZR-V will be launched as a CBU with a strong hybrid powertrain under the hood. The system in global markets develops a combined 181 bhp and 315 Nm.

Honda ZR V India Launch 2
11:55 AM
May 22, 2026

Here are some leaked images of the 2026 City facelift. Exterior changes include an updated fascia with new headlamps and a lightbar, new bumpers, clear lense taillights and new alloy wheels

2026 Honda City Rear
2026 Honda City
Honda City Facelift spied 1

Image Source

Takeshi Nakajima, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, commences proceedings.

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Nakajima reaffirms plans to launch a new subcompact SUV and mid-size SUV in India by 2028.

Nakajima says Honda will launch 6 new products in India in FY2027.

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Nakajima confirms City facelift and ZR-V to be joined by the Honda 0 Alpha EV and another strong hybrid model from the global portfolio in this fiscal year.

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Here's a look at the updates to the City's fascia

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The facelift City gets a new 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen.

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The City gets ambient lighting built into the dashboard as well as footwell lighting

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2026 City facelift gets Ivory leatherette upholstery and sees the addition of ventilated front seats on the top model.

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The City will retain petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options.

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Honda City hybrid delivers a claimed 27.26 kmpl.

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City facelift will come with Level 2 ADAS across both powertrain options.

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A new feature addition to the 2026 City facelift is 360-degree cameras. The button to manually activate the system is located on the left stalk.

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Honda will offer a warranty cover of up to 10 years for the City facelift.

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Here's the first look at the ZR-V for India.

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Honda says the ZR-V for India gets a 313-litre boot.

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Here is a look at the powertrain specifications of the Honda ZR-V

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Honda says that the ZR-V can deliver a claimed 22.80 kmpl.

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Honda ZR-V will also come with Level 2 ADAS tech as part of the standard safety kit.

The ZR-V will get features such as a Bose sound system, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 9.0-inch touchscreen and a 360 degree camera system.

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The ZR-V will be offered in four colours. Pre-bookings for the SUV are now open with deliveries to commence in July second half. Prices to be announced at a later date.

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Launched! Prices for the 2026 Honda City facelift start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices below.

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# Honda# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda SUVs# Honda SUV# Honda City# Honda ZR-V# Honda City facelift# Honda ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV# Blogview# car# Cars# Cover Story

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