2026 Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images & More

Honda Cars India is set to launch the 2026 Honda City facelift in India today alongside the all-new ZR-V. This marks the second facelift for the fifth-gen City in the Indian market, while the ZR-V will be sold in the Indian market for the first time. The latter is set to take its place as Honda’s new flagship SUV in the Indian market, a void previously filled by the CR-V on multiple occasions over the past 2 decades.



Also read: 2026 Honda City India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect



2026 Honda City Facelift



Image credit: Akbar Merchant via X

Starting with the City, the latest facelift has already been spied arriving at dealerships across the country, with images and videos painting a vivid picture of what we can expect. While its expected to remain mechanically unchanged, the sedan gets a revised fascia with a new mesh-design grille, sharper headlamps with integrated DRLs as well as a lightbar. The bumpers too are of the new design, front and rear, while the taillamps now look to feature clear lenses.



Inside, the big updates look to be in the form of new features including a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and a larger touchscreen sitting between the central air-con vents on the top variants.



Honda ZR-V



Currently in its third generation globally, the current ZR-V made its global debut in 2022 and is sold in global markets with a choice of petrol, turbo-petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. For India, Honda has confirmed that the SUV will get a strong hybrid powertrain with the SUV arriving as a CBU import.



Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid Teased Ahead Of May 22 Launch



Measuring in at 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height, the ZR-V is expected to be placed as a rival to the VW Tayron and Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian market with prices expected to be north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking of the powertrain, the ZR-V hybrid features a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors developing a combined 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque.



Follow here for all the updates for the launch.