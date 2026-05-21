2026 Honda City India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

The updated Honda City is set to launch in India tomorrow, on May 21. This marks the second facelift for the current-generation City, which first arrived in 2020. The sedan previously received a midlife update in 2022, alongside the introduction of the strong-hybrid Honda City e:HEV. Now, with this 2026 model, the changes are largely expected to be cosmetic, along with a few upgrades, and here’s all that you can expect.



Also Read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Official Unveil

Visually, the new 2026 Honda City looks sharper. This includes a sharper bumper design, sharper character lines, and sharper ORVM design. The overall nose section of the car gets a sharper design with straight edges. In fact, the Honda logo itself has been repositioned higher, closer to the bonnet line.



Judging based on the spy photos that have surfaced online, there is less chrome now on offer. Especially on the grille, and I like that. It’s a cleaner all-black design with a honeycomb pattern mesh grille that extends into the headlamps, creating the effect of a single unit. Lower down, the bumper gets a redesigned central air intake along with new vertical side vents. Talking about headlights, the new design makes way for LED projector units, replacing the outgoing City’s LED reflector units. More importantly, now you get a connected LED lightbar up front, and smoked finish to the headlamps, there are two-segment eyebrow DRLs seen as well. At the back, the taillamp signature is reworked too, with a transparent finish to the glass, while the bumper gets the same aggressive treatment seen upfront.

It appears the new City will continue with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, but this time around, we get a much sportier dual-tone diamond-cut alloy. There is no detailed picture of the cabin yet, so it’s still unclear what updates we’ll get to see here. We would expect to see new upholstery, some refreshed styling elements and inserts, and more modern equipment like Type-C USB ports, ventilated seats and a fully digital driver cluster. Spy shots do reveal that there will be a bigger touchscreen infotainment system on offer. Now, this is a floating style unit and has been positioned in the same place as the older integrated unit. So, now it looks like an afterthought, at least judging by the photos. We hope the new screen has a better user interface, as Hondas are infamous for offering the most basic UI in their touchscreens here in India.



Also Read: Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead of Debut Honda could also offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with the regular petrol version of the City, which so far was only offered with the strong hybrid City e:HEV. These will include features like collision warning, lane assistance, adaptive cruise control etc. Powertrain options are also expected to remain unchanged. There is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm torque. It will continue to be offered either with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. There is also the City e:HEV strong hybrid sedan, which is also likely to be updated alongside the regular model. This one comes with a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid version, making a combined output of 125 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

The regular petrol Honda City is currently priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 17.94 lakh, whereas the strong hybrid City e:HEV is priced at Rs. 20 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). With the new updates, we could see a decent price hike. While the starting price will still be around Rs. 12 lakh, the top-end trim will reach close to Rs. 19 lakh. At the same time, the hybrid version could be priced closer to Rs. 22 lakh (all ex-showroom).

