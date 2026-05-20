Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both Worlds
- The Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler helmet is Axor's top-tier lid
- The helmet offers a pinlock shield and emergency pad release out of the box
- Priced at Rs. 7,991 the Brutale Surges offers a lot of bang for the buck
When it comes to choosing a helmet, most riders feel they have to choose between "track-ready safety" and "daily-commute comfort." And helmets that do both aren't cheap. Well, up until now. Well I am talking about the Axor Brutale helmet, After spending significant time with the helment I’ve realized you can actually have the best of both worlds and not burn a hole in your pocket. Whether it's weaving through Monday morning traffic to the office, or hitting the open highway on a Sunday, this helmet has become my go-to lid. And let me explain why!
Styling & Design
The Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler helmet is sporty with bold graphics and design
The model I reviewed was the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet, and the first thing that stands out is the styling. The sharp graphics, glossy finish, and aggressive design give it a proper sporty look. Mine came in a scarlet red and grey combination, which looked quite striking.
The dual spoiler is the biggest visual highlight of the Axor Brutale
But the real highlight is the dual spoiler setup. It’s not just cosmetic – at highway speeds, it genuinely helps reduce wind buffeting, making the helmet feel more stable and less tiring on the neck.
Out of the box you get a clear visor, but the helmet also gets an internal sun visor
The helmet comes with a clear visor out of the box, however, you can get multiple tinted options as well, including – Smoke and Iridium visor options are also available. It also gets an internal sun visor, though I’m not particularly fond of the feature.
The Pinlock 70-ready visor setup out of the box is a rarity on this price segment
What’s more useful is the Pinlock 70-ready visor setup. Axor even includes the anti-fog insert in the box, which not offered by many. makes a noticeable difference during cold mornings or rainy rides.
Shell Construction & Sizing
Despite the aggressive design and dual spoilers, the helmet tips the scales at just about 1650 g, and the weight is well-balanced. Axor has used High-Protection Polycarbonate in the construction of the shell, which feels quite light in practical use. It’s also a good choice because of its impact-resistant quality. The material absorbs the impact and spreads the energy rather than taking all the hit at one spot.
The Brutale Surges is offered in five options, and the fit is true to the size
In terms of sizing options, the Brutale Surges is offered in five options – Small, Medium, Large, X-Large and XX-Large – and the helmet’s fit is true to its size. I usually wear a size medium, and the Brutale Surges fit me like a glove.
|Size
|Small
|Medium
|Large
|X-Large
|XX-Lage
|IND (mm)
|560
|580
|600
|620
|640
|EU (cm)
|55-56
|57-58
|59-60
|61-62
|63-64
Comfort: Fit, Ventilation, & Insulation
Axor has used good quality, plush material for the internal padding
The Brutale sits at the top of Axor’s helmet range, which means it uses the best quality material, and gets top-notch fit & finish. And for the most part of it, that is the case. The padding used inside the helmet is plush and of high quality.
A proper chin curtain helps with wind control
You get a proper chin curtain, comfortable cheek pads, and dedicated speaker pockets as well. However, some of the plastic parts felt a bit flimsy like the visor release mechanism, the front vent and the sun visor lever.
The Brutale helmet offers good ventilation for a comfortable ride
Ventilation is handled well too. The helmet gets two intake vents and two rear exhaust ports, creating a steady airflow through the shell. In everyday riding, especially in Indian summer conditions, it does a good job of keeping the inside reasonably cool.
Safety
The Brutale carries the ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI certifications, meeting both Indian and international safety standards
At the end of the day, a helmet is primarily a safety tool, and the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet doesn’t cut corners here. It carries ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI certifications, which means it meets both Indian and modern international safety standards.
The Double-D ring fastening system, making it suitable for both street and track use
Axor also offers a Double-D ring fastening system, making it suitable for both street and track use. Another standout feature is the emergency quick-release cheek pads, which allow first responders to remove the helmet more safely after a crash – something rarely seen in helmets under Rs. 8,000.
Verdict
Priced at Rs. 7,991 the Brutale Surges offers a lot of bang for the buck
Priced at Rs. 7,991, the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet offers a strong mix of everyday comfort and track-focused safety. It looks aggressive, feels premium, and gets useful features like good ventilation, Pinlock-ready visor setup, plush padding, and impressive high-speed stability from the dual spoiler design.
Brutale Surges delivers excellent value for riders looking for a premium yet practical helmet
What really strengthens its case is the safety package - ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certifications, Double-D ring fastening, and emergency cheek pad release tabs are rare at this price point. Yes, at 1650 g it is slightly heavy, and some plastic parts could feel better built, but overall, the Brutale Surges delivers excellent value for riders looking for a premium yet practical helmet. So if you are looking one such helmet, you can certainly consider this.
Written By: Vaibhav Dhanawade
Related News
Latest Cars
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Honda City New GenExpected Price₹ 12 - 16.07 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- JLR, StellantisTo Explore Co-Development Of New Cars, SUVs In USThe two companies have signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaborations in product development.1 min read
- BYD's Ti7 Is Another Defender-Inspired Plug-In Hybrid SUVThe Ti7 is a seven-seat SUV with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 20, 2026Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric; Gets 1153 Horsepower And 700Kms RangeThe flagship, four-door AMG is now electric. The AMG GT 4-Door super sedan in its electric avatar debuts a new powertrain and a quirky design.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 19, 2026Xiaomi YU7 GT Is The New King Of The Ring; Breaks Nurburgring SUV RecordXiaomi’s upcoming YU7 GT electric SUV has set a new Nürburgring SUV lap record, beating the Audi RS Q8 with a 7:34.93 lap ahead of its global debut.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | May 19, 2026Manual-Only BMW M3 CS RevealedThe M3 CS Handschalter marks the final chapter for the current-generation M3, making it the first-ever M3 CS to feature a 6-speed manual gearbox.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | May 19, 2026Skoda Epiq Debuts As Brand's Smallest EV Yet; Gets Two Battery Options And 440 KM RangeOnly slightly larger than the Kylaq subcompact SUV, the Epiq is the first model to adopt Skoda's new 'Modern Solid' design language; poised to achieve price parity with similar-sized ICE Skoda cars.4 mins read
- Janak Sorap | May 20, 2026Norton Manx R First Ride Review: Brit Superbike Killer?The Norton Manx R is not just another 200 bhp superbike chasing lap times — it is a motorcycle that tries to bring character, exclusivity and real-world usability back into the superbike experience.8 mins read
- Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both WorldsThe Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet promises a strong mix of everyday comfort and track-focused safety. But does it? Let's find out.5 mins read
- Preetam Bora | May 11, 20262026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: What’s Good, What’s Not?The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets refreshed design, minor but meaningful tweaks to the engine, a stiffened chassis, new features and more. But is it worth recommending? Read on, to find out.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 11, 2026Audi SQ8 Review: The Performance SUV That Actually Makes SenseThe Audi SQ8 has the performance of a V8 seamlessly combined with the everyday luxury and comfort, making it one of the most complete performance SUVs on sale in India today.5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | May 3, 2026River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km AfterAfter a month and 400 km, the River Indie impresses with its utility-first approach, smooth ride and standout design, despite a few everyday usability compromises.8 mins read
- Home
- Reviews
- Product & Accessories
- Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both Worlds