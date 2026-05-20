Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both Worlds

When it comes to choosing a helmet, most riders feel they have to choose between "track-ready safety" and "daily-commute comfort." And helmets that do both aren't cheap. Well, up until now. Well I am talking about the Axor Brutale helmet, After spending significant time with the helment I’ve realized you can actually have the best of both worlds and not burn a hole in your pocket. Whether it's weaving through Monday morning traffic to the office, or hitting the open highway on a Sunday, this helmet has become my go-to lid. And let me explain why!

Styling & Design

The Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler helmet is sporty with bold graphics and design

The model I reviewed was the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet, and the first thing that stands out is the styling. The sharp graphics, glossy finish, and aggressive design give it a proper sporty look. Mine came in a scarlet red and grey combination, which looked quite striking.

The dual spoiler is the biggest visual highlight of the Axor Brutale

But the real highlight is the dual spoiler setup. It’s not just cosmetic – at highway speeds, it genuinely helps reduce wind buffeting, making the helmet feel more stable and less tiring on the neck.

Out of the box you get a clear visor, but the helmet also gets an internal sun visor

The helmet comes with a clear visor out of the box, however, you can get multiple tinted options as well, including – Smoke and Iridium visor options are also available. It also gets an internal sun visor, though I’m not particularly fond of the feature.

The Pinlock 70-ready visor setup out of the box is a rarity on this price segment

What’s more useful is the Pinlock 70-ready visor setup. Axor even includes the anti-fog insert in the box, which not offered by many. makes a noticeable difference during cold mornings or rainy rides.

Shell Construction & Sizing

Despite the aggressive design and dual spoilers, the helmet tips the scales at just about 1650 g, and the weight is well-balanced. Axor has used High-Protection Polycarbonate in the construction of the shell, which feels quite light in practical use. It’s also a good choice because of its impact-resistant quality. The material absorbs the impact and spreads the energy rather than taking all the hit at one spot.

The Brutale Surges is offered in five options, and the fit is true to the size

In terms of sizing options, the Brutale Surges is offered in five options – Small, Medium, Large, X-Large and XX-Large – and the helmet’s fit is true to its size. I usually wear a size medium, and the Brutale Surges fit me like a glove.

Size Small Medium Large X-Large XX-Lage IND (mm) 560 580 600 620 640 EU (cm) 55-56 57-58 59-60 61-62 63-64

Comfort: Fit, Ventilation, & Insulation

Axor has used good quality, plush material for the internal padding

The Brutale sits at the top of Axor’s helmet range, which means it uses the best quality material, and gets top-notch fit & finish. And for the most part of it, that is the case. The padding used inside the helmet is plush and of high quality.

A proper chin curtain helps with wind control

You get a proper chin curtain, comfortable cheek pads, and dedicated speaker pockets as well. However, some of the plastic parts felt a bit flimsy like the visor release mechanism, the front vent and the sun visor lever.

The Brutale helmet offers good ventilation for a comfortable ride

Ventilation is handled well too. The helmet gets two intake vents and two rear exhaust ports, creating a steady airflow through the shell. In everyday riding, especially in Indian summer conditions, it does a good job of keeping the inside reasonably cool.

Safety

The Brutale carries the ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI certifications, meeting both Indian and international safety standards

At the end of the day, a helmet is primarily a safety tool, and the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet doesn’t cut corners here. It carries ECE 22.06, DOT, and ISI certifications, which means it meets both Indian and modern international safety standards.

The Double-D ring fastening system, making it suitable for both street and track use

Axor also offers a Double-D ring fastening system, making it suitable for both street and track use. Another standout feature is the emergency quick-release cheek pads, which allow first responders to remove the helmet more safely after a crash – something rarely seen in helmets under Rs. 8,000.

Verdict

Priced at Rs. 7,991 the Brutale Surges offers a lot of bang for the buck

Priced at Rs. 7,991, the Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet offers a strong mix of everyday comfort and track-focused safety. It looks aggressive, feels premium, and gets useful features like good ventilation, Pinlock-ready visor setup, plush padding, and impressive high-speed stability from the dual spoiler design.

Brutale Surges delivers excellent value for riders looking for a premium yet practical helmet

What really strengthens its case is the safety package - ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI certifications, Double-D ring fastening, and emergency cheek pad release tabs are rare at this price point. Yes, at 1650 g it is slightly heavy, and some plastic parts could feel better built, but overall, the Brutale Surges delivers excellent value for riders looking for a premium yet practical helmet. So if you are looking one such helmet, you can certainly consider this.

Written By: Vaibhav Dhanawade