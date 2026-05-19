Skoda Epiq Debuts As Brand's Smallest EV Yet; Gets Two Battery Options And 440 KM Range

Skoda has added a crucial new model to its global electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in the form of the Skoda Epiq, which has just made its world premiere in Zurich, Switzerland. The Epiq, which is the smallest battery-powered passenger car to bear the Skoda logo till date, utilises a brand-new platform and will be offered with multiple battery options. More importantly, though, Skoda claims the Epiq will achieve price parity with the similar-sized Kamiq – powered by an internal combustion engine – in “many markets”, making it the most affordable Skoda EV yet.

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Skoda Epiq e-SUV: Design and dimensions

The Epiq – which is typically Skoda at first glance – is the first production model to adopt Skoda's Modern Solid design language, and also features T-shaped lighting elements, including the daytime running light placed atop the main headlight clusters, as well as the tail-lights. Another first to the Epiq's name is its platform, as it is the first Skoda to be built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB+ architecture.

The Epiq measures in at 4,171 mm in length, 1,798 mm in width and 1,581 mm in height, with a 2,601 mm wheelbase. Wheel sizes for the Epiq range from 17 inches to 19 inches. Skoda refined the exterior to ensure the Epiq has a drag coefficient of 0.275 Cd.

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Skoda Epiq e-SUV: Battery and range

Overseas, the Epiq will be available with two battery options. The base 38.5 kWh battery employs lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells, while the top-spec variant with the 55 kWh battery utilises nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells. All variants come with a single motor, sending power to the front wheels only.

Power outputs vary from 114 bhp to 133 bhp for the LFP battery variants. Torque is limited to 267 Nm in these models, and their top speed is 150 kmph. Range, meanwhile, stands at 310 kilometres for the 38.5 kWh LFP Epiq.

The NMC battery Epiq has a 208 bhp motor that produces a peak 290 Nm of torque. Top speed rises to 160 kmph, and this variant will cover up to 440 kilometres on a full charge. Skoda has also confirmed this variant, when plugged into a DC fast charger, will go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

With bidirectional charging, the Epiq offers vehicle-to-load functionality to power external electrical devices, as well as vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid functionality.

Skoda Epiq e-SUV: Interior and features

The Epiq's dashboard, in typical Skoda fashion, follows a clean, uncluttered layout with straight lines, but most buyers will welcome the return of full physical switches for essential in-car functions.

Taking centrestage on the dashboard is a 13-inch, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system. The two-spoke steering wheel, too, features physical buttons, and Skoda has added two USB-C ports at the base of the centre console, directly beneath the ‘floating’ wireless phone charger.

Also included are a digital instrument cluster, an optional panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and two USB-C ports placed beneath the rear AC vents. Skoda claims the Epiq has 475 litres of boot space, along with a small 25-litre frunk, which could potentially be used to store the car's charging cable.

Skoda Epiq e-SUV: Safety equipment

In addition to seven standard airbags (including a centre airbag) and disc brakes on all four wheels, the Epiq also features a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Some of these include crossroad assist (corner radars positioned in the front bumper alert the driver about cars, motorcycles and other vehicles approaching from the side), an upgraded driver alert system (monitoring driver fatigue by tracking eye movements via an interior camera integrated into the rear-view mirror) and a host of parking assists, alongside hygiene ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane change assist.

Skoda Epiq e-SUV: Will it come to India?

As it stands, Skoda has not confirmed if the Epiq will be launched in India. The carmaker has been insistent about developing an EV specifically for India in the past, and has previously hinted at building a Nexon EV rival that would be manufactured in India. However, it's unclear if that EV – originally slated for launch in 2027 – is still on track.