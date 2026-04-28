Ather EL01 Electric Scooter Spied On Test: Most Affordable Ather Coming In 2026

Looking to cement its position as India's top electric two-wheeler startup, Ather Energy is gearing up to launch a new, more accessible family scooter in 2026, which has been spotted on test for the first time. A test mule of the Ather EL01, previewed as a close-to-production concept in August 2025, was recently spied wearing heavy camouflage on the streets of Bengaluru. While the camo manages to hide most styling details, it's clear the production EL01 will largely mirror the appearance of the concept, and most importantly, will be the first Ather to be equipped with a 14-inch front wheel.

Also Read: Ather Concept EL01 E-Scooter Debuts With Steel Frame, Direct Drive Motor

Ather EL01: What the spy shots reveal

Spied at night, the Ather EL01 test mule reveals the headlight is built into the handlebar cowl, and the wide apron features a full-width LED daytime running light, with gentle upward curves at the sides. The EL01 may also feature an illuminated Ather wordmark just above the DRL, as seen on the concept.

Lighting setup mirrors the concept's; note 14-inch front wheel.

The test mule of the EL01 is seen with a 14-inch front alloy wheel, with the design matching that of the concept's front wheel, and a front disc brake is also present. While it's hard to say with certainty, it appears the test scooter has a smaller, 12-inch rear wheel. Ather has previously confirmed the new platform can accommodate both 12- as well as 14-inch rear wheels.

While the rest of the bodywork is well hidden by the heavy camouflage, the wide LED tail-light peeks out from under the cover. The EL01 will also have a telescopic fork and single rear shock absorber just like the Rizta, but unlike the Rizta, the EL01's rear shock has been shifted closer to the tail, to liberate more suspension travel.

Also Read: Ather Energy Now Has 700 Experience Centres Across India

EL01 will feature a direct drive motor.

Ather EL01: What we know so far

The EL01 is a vital new product for Ather Energy, because it will be built on the new, more cost-effective EL platform. The EL01 will have a steel unibody construction, unlike the 450 series and the Rizta, which make extensive use of aluminium in their frames. And despite the switch to steel, Ather is understood to have optimised weight to ensure the EL01 isn't noticeably heavier than the Rizta.

The EL01 will have a longer wheelbase than the Rizta, at close to 1,300 mm, and will come with an integrated onboard charger, which will eliminate the need for a portable charger. However, the EL01's underseat storage may not be as big as the Rizta's, which will serve as one of several differentiators between the two electric scooters that will co-exist in Ather showrooms.

EL01 will have a longer wheelbase than the Rizta.

Ather has confirmed the EL platform will allow for the fitment of batteries ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh. For the EL01, we expect Ather to offer at least two batteries in the 2 kWh to 4 kWh range. The EL01 will also employ a direct drive motor, just like one of its chief rivals, the Bajaj Chetak 35.

Expected to be launched in the final quarter of 2026, the Ather EL01 – which will be built at the company's new facility in Maharashtra – will almost certainly be Ather's most affordable model till date. Ather co-founder Tarun Mehta has previously indicated the company is not interested in entering the sub-Rs 1 lakh market, but the EL01 is expected to come in at a price ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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