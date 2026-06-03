Chery Inside: Tata Motors Switches To CJLR's Freelander Platform For First Avinya EV
- Tata Motors originally planned to use JLR's EMA platform for Avinya EVs.
- First Avinya model will 'leverage the Freelander platform produced by CJLR'.
- Avinya range to be retailed through a network separate from existing Tata showrooms.
Not JLR, but CJLR – Tata Motors has made a vital platform sourcing switch for its upcoming Avinya range of electric vehicles (EVs). In 2023, Tata Motors had announced its most ambitious models till date, to be sold with the ‘Avinya’ name, would be developed on Jaguar Land Rover's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), but now, the Indian carmaker is set to use a platform co-developed by Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. Chery, which is JLR's partner in China (CJLR), will supply the platform used for the new Freelander SUV, to Tata Motors, for the Avinya line of EVs.
Also Read: Tata Safari EV Spied Testing; Debut Likely In 2026
Tata Issues Statement On Adoption Of CJLR Platform
In an email response to car&bike, Tata Motors confirmed the switch to CJLR's Freelander platform for the first Avinya model, which is due for market launch in 2027. The company also confirmed this new Avinya EV will be built at Tata's new plant in Tamil Nadu.
New Freelander 8 co-developed by Chery debuted in April 2026.
“The first Avinya vehicle to be launched in India in 2027 will leverage the Freelander platform produced by CJLR and will be made at the recently opened, state of the art TMPV - JLR manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. It brings together holistic new age advancements and robust engineering foundations to deliver a compelling luxury EV experience for Avinya”, read Tata's statement.
Also Read: Jeep's Upcoming SUV For India To Use Platform From Tata Motors
Benefits Of Using CJLR's Freelander Platform
The new Freelander, built on Chery's E0X platform, employs 800-volt architecture, which enables ultra-fast charging. CJLR has claimed a peak charge rate of 6C for the new Freelander EV, which can accept up to 350 kW of DC fast-charging.
Additionally, the Freelander platform enables the fitment of not just a pure electric powertrain, but can also accommodate plug-in hybrid and range extender EV powertrains.
CJLR's E0X platform can also accommodate PHEV and range-extender powertrains.
Tata Motors' first Avinya model is expected to be an SUV based on the Avinya X concept. The Freelander platform works perfectly for Tata, as it can spawn an SUV over five metres in length, and also provide benefits of ultra-fast charging and flexibility in powertrains. And this is a scalable architecture that is expected to underpin upcoming Avinya models for other segments, too, something Tata hints at in its statement.
“Avinya is being developed as a global premium brand for a next-generation EV portfolio to be built on multiple, scalable platforms and architectures while being anchored in Tata Motors’ design, engineering and integration capabilities. Our collaboration with JLR and its partners will be an important pillar of our global premium EV journey as we expand the Avinya portfolio across segments and geographies", the statement adds.
First Avinya EV is expected to be a five-metre long SUV.
Also Read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India
Tata's Avinya EV: What We Know So Far
The biggest, most advanced Tata passenger vehicle till date will mark the Indian carmaker's entry into the Rs 40 lakh market. Tata previously stated the first Avinya will debut towards the end of 2026, but we expect to see the Avinya make its world premiere at the 2027 Auto Expo.
Tata has also previously said Avinya EVs will be sold through a new retail chain separate from Tata's existing dealerships. The company is also evaluating a ‘hybrid’ sales model, where customers could also choose to configure and buy Avinya EVs online, if they choose to not visit a physical store.
The Avinya X is expected to be available with single- and dual-motor options, with the latter estimated to develop in excess of 500 bhp. Battery options are likely to be in the range of 70 kWh to 90 kWh, and while Tata intends to source battery cells from Agratas' India plant in the future, the first Avinya is likely to utilise battery cells sourced from overseas.
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