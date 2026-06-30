2026 Tata Sierra EV: In Pictures

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra EV with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).The Tata Sierra EV retains the iconic design identity of its ICE counterpart. Its boxy stance and upright, muscular silhouette remain instantly recognisable, while a host of modern updates give it a contemporary look and feel. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.







The front end of the Sierra EV gets an enclosed body-coloured grille without the Sierra lettering and prominent use of black-finished elements on the bumper, giving it a more distinct look compared to the ICE SUV.











The EV gets 19-inch alloy wheels like its ICE sibling, and there is no difference in profile either except for the QWD badging.







The rear end of the Sierra EV is almost identical to that of its ICE sibling, except for the EV badging.







Apart from the launch colour, Rishikesh Rapids (pictured above), there are six more colours on offer: Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud and Bengal Rouge.







Inside, the cabin design is similar to the ICE Sierra, with a layered dashboard design and notable use of soft-touch materials across surfaces to add a premium feel to the cabin.







Top variants feature a triple-screen layout with dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen and front passenger, along with a 10.25-inch driver's display.







The Sierra EV, interestingly, skips the offset Tata.ev logo on the steering wheel as seen on the recently launched 2026 Tiago EV.









In terms of storage, the Sierra EV offers 622 litres of boot space (up to the roof) and a 55-litre frunk.







The lower variants come with a 63 kWh battery, while the top variants get a larger 75 kWh unit, with a claimed C75 real-world range of 510-530 km for the 75 kWh version and 440-460 km for the 63 kWh battery variants.







The Sierra EV is rear-wheel drive as standard, with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. AWD is offered only with the 75 kWh battery.







The RWD variant makes a peak 235 bhp and 340 Nm, while the AWD gets a front electric motor offering an additional 138 bhp and 164 Nm.







Tata says that the Sierra QWD develops a combined 504 Nm of torque, though no combined power figure has been revealed.



Tata claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.8 seconds for the most powerful Sierra EV. As with other Tata EVs, the Sierra also gets a lifetime battery warranty for the first buyer.