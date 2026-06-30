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2026 Tata Sierra EV: In Pictures

Hansaj Kukreti
Hansaj Kukreti
3 mins read
Jun 30, 2026, 07:01 PM
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2026 Tata Sierra EV: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Sierra EV prices range from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Available with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery options.
  • Dual-motor layout available only with top variant.

Tata Motors has finally launched the Sierra EV with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).The Tata Sierra EV retains the iconic design identity of its ICE counterpart. Its boxy stance and upright, muscular silhouette remain instantly recognisable, while a host of modern updates give it a contemporary look and feel. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer.

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The front end of the Sierra EV gets an enclosed body-coloured grille without the Sierra lettering and prominent use of black-finished elements on the bumper, giving it a more distinct look compared to the ICE SUV.

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The EV gets 19-inch alloy wheels like its ICE sibling, and there is no difference in profile either except for the QWD badging.

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The rear end of the Sierra EV is almost identical to that of its ICE sibling, except for the EV badging.

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Apart from the launch colour, Rishikesh Rapids (pictured above), there are six more colours on offer: Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud and Bengal Rouge.

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Inside, the cabin design is similar to the ICE Sierra, with a layered dashboard design and notable use of soft-touch materials across surfaces to add a premium feel to the cabin.

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Top variants feature a triple-screen layout with dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen and front passenger, along with a 10.25-inch driver's display.

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The Sierra EV, interestingly, skips the offset Tata.ev logo on the steering wheel as seen on the recently launched 2026 Tiago EV.

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In terms of storage, the Sierra EV offers 622 litres of boot space (up to the roof) and a 55-litre frunk.

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The lower variants come with a 63 kWh battery, while the top variants get a larger 75 kWh unit, with a claimed C75 real-world range of 510-530 km for the 75 kWh version and 440-460 km for the 63 kWh battery variants.

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The Sierra EV is rear-wheel drive as standard, with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. AWD is offered only with the 75 kWh battery.

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The RWD variant makes a peak 235 bhp and 340 Nm, while the AWD gets a front electric motor offering an additional 138 bhp and 164 Nm.

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Tata says that the Sierra QWD develops a combined 504 Nm of torque, though no combined power figure has been revealed.

Tata claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.8 seconds for the most powerful Sierra EV. As with other Tata EVs, the Sierra also gets a lifetime battery warranty for the first buyer.

# Tata Sierra# Tata Sierra EV# Sierra EV# Tata EVs# Electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars

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Tata Sierra EV
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*Expected Price
₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

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