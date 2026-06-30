Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. In a build-up to its launch, the carmaker has been dropping teasers for the model, showcasing several key highlights. From the looks of it, the EV derivative of the Sierra appears to be nearly akin to the ICE version despite a few EV-specific treatments.



One of the biggest reveals from Tata's teasers has been the QWD badge, hinting at a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup for the Sierra EV. Similar to the Harrier EV, Tata's Quad Wheel Drive system is expected to be offered on higher variants. The Sierra EV is built on the Acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV, suggesting that the two SUVs could share a significant portion of their mechanical package.