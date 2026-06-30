Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
- Tata Sierra EV to launch in India today
- Will likely share its battery pack with the Harrier EV
- Stay tuned to this blog as we bring you all the updates straight from its launch
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. In a build-up to its launch, the carmaker has been dropping teasers for the model, showcasing several key highlights. From the looks of it, the EV derivative of the Sierra appears to be nearly akin to the ICE version despite a few EV-specific treatments.
One of the biggest reveals from Tata's teasers has been the QWD badge, hinting at a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup for the Sierra EV. Similar to the Harrier EV, Tata's Quad Wheel Drive system is expected to be offered on higher variants. The Sierra EV is built on the Acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV, suggesting that the two SUVs could share a significant portion of their mechanical package.
Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV today. Watch this space to get all the details straight from its launch.
The launch event is expected to begin shortly and until then, let's quickly take a look at all that we know so far about the Sierra EV.
One of the key details revealed by Tata's teasers is the availability of QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) on higher variants of the Sierra EV. The dual-motor setup will give the SUV all-wheel-drive capability, making it only the second Tata passenger vehicle to offer the feature.
Visually, Tata has introduced a few changes to separate the electric Sierra from its ICE siblings. The front end features a body-coloured closed-off grille, replacing the standard intake used on the petrol and diesel models.
In profile, the Sierra EV looks nearly identical to its ICE counterpart, retaining the same alloy wheel design and the signature wraparound rear glasshouse.
At the rear, the only obvious difference appears to be the Sierra.ev badging on the tailgate.
On the inside, Tata is expected to keep things largely unchanged, with the Sierra EV getting the same three-display setup, controls and switchgear as its ICE sibling.
Tata is also likely to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options, with a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge.
Entry-level variants are expected to feature a rear-wheel-drive layout, while higher trims will get the dual-motor QWD setup.
The Sierra EV is also expected to pack several terrain modes, including Sand, Rain, Snow and Custom settings, similar to what is offered on the Harrier EV.
Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles takes the stage. More on the Sierra EV to follow shortly.
Chandra begins the event by shedding some light on the iconic Sierra nameplate while also revealing that the carmaker has sold 40,000 units of the new-gen model.
75 kWh battery pack confirmed for Sierra EV. Tata claims over 500 km of real world range.
Tata claims the Sierra EV can add over 250 km of range in just 15 minutes using a fast charger.
Tata says the Sierra EV will be offered with a lifetime battery warranty (15 years).
The dual-motor QWD variants of the Sierra EV are claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.
The Sierra EV was also shown undergoing crash validation tests. Crash test rating is expected to be rolled out soon.
Sierra EV QWD performance numbers:
Rear motor: 234.7 bhp and 340 Nm
Front motor: 138.1 bhp and 164 Nm
Tata will offer the Sierra EV with two battery pack options: a 63 kWh unit with a claimed MIDC range of 565 km and a 75 kWh pack promising up to 665 km on a single charge.
The 63 kWh version is claimed to deliver a real-world range of 440-460 km, while the 75 kWh variant is expected to return around 510-530 km. Tata also says a 15-minute fast charge can add up to 238 km and 263 km of range, respectively.
Tata says the Sierra EV can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes using a 120 kW DC fast charger, with a 15-minute top-up adding up to 263 km of claimed MIDC range. The SUV will also support 7.2 kW home charging and 3.3 kW AC charging, while featuring an illuminated charging port for easier access in low-light conditions.
The Sierra EV will support Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality of up to 3.3 kW and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging of up to 5 kW, allowing it to power external appliances or even charge another EV when required.
The Sierra EV offers a 622-litre boot and an additional 55-litre frunk.
The Sierra EV boasts 1,042 mm of front headroom, 1,004 mm of rear headroom, 973 mm of second-row legroom, 1,415 mm of shoulder room, and a 900 mm couple distance between the two rows.
Tata says the Sierra EV's connected cabin will support separate digital zones for the driver and co-driver, while a shared 'Together Zone' for rear occupants enables features such as movie streaming, multiplayer gaming and other entertainment functions.
The Sierra EV will come equipped with Level 2+ ADAS, auto park assist, a 540-degree camera view that shows the area beneath the vehicle, and a remote summon function that allows the SUV to move in and out of parking spaces via the key fob.
Take a look at some of the features of the Sierra EV. These include a triple-screen setup, paired with a SonicShift soundbar, a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system and Dolby Atmos support.
The Sierra EV will get an EV route planner integrated with Android Auto, offering intelligent route mapping, range prediction, automatic charging stops, real-time energy monitoring and dynamic re-routing.
Some other features include ventilated front seats, a memory function for the driver's seat, a wireless charger, a head-up display, e-Valet parking assistance and Tata's DrivePay in-car payment system.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.29-inch infotainment screen, a 10.24-inch drivers display, six airbags, an electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, bi-LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear sunblind, rear camera with parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Tata's iRA connected car suite with four years of free subscription.
The Sierra EV will be offered in five exterior shades: Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud and Bengal Rouge.
The Sierra EV will also be available in two additional shades called Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne.
The Sierra.ev Sanctuary model has been showcased with a safari-inspired version and 8-seat theatre-style seating, all-terrain tyres, a canopy roof and dedicated adventure accessories.
Here at last! The Sierra EV takes the stage.
Take a look at some more images of the car on stage. Prices coming shortly.
Tata has announced an introductory starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sierra.ev, excluding charger and installation costs.
The Sierra.ev is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with the dual-motor QWD setup available on the top-spec Empowered A variant for an additional Rs 1.20 lakh.
Bookings for the Sierra EV will open today and deliveries are slated to commence from July 15, 2026.
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