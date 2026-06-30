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Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

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car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 30, 2026, 02:15 PM
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Tata Sierra EV Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
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Key Highlights
  • Tata Sierra EV to launch in India today
  • Will likely share its battery pack with the Harrier EV
  • Stay tuned to this blog as we bring you all the updates straight from its launch

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. In a build-up to its launch, the carmaker has been dropping teasers for the model, showcasing several key highlights. From the looks of it, the EV derivative of the Sierra appears to be nearly akin to the ICE version despite a few EV-specific treatments.


One of the biggest reveals from Tata's teasers has been the QWD badge, hinting at a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup for the Sierra EV. Similar to the Harrier EV, Tata's Quad Wheel Drive system is expected to be offered on higher variants. The Sierra EV is built on the Acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV, suggesting that the two SUVs could share a significant portion of their mechanical package.

2:18 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV today. Watch this space to get all the details straight from its launch.

Tata Sierra EV
2:25 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The launch event is expected to begin shortly and until then, let's quickly take a look at all that we know so far about the Sierra EV.

Tata Sierra EV 4
2:33 PM
Jun 30, 2026

One of the key details revealed by Tata's teasers is the availability of QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) on higher variants of the Sierra EV. The dual-motor setup will give the SUV all-wheel-drive capability, making it only the second Tata passenger vehicle to offer the feature.

Tata Sierra EV 2
2:53 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Visually, Tata has introduced a few changes to separate the electric Sierra from its ICE siblings. The front end features a body-coloured closed-off grille, replacing the standard intake used on the petrol and diesel models.

Tata Sierra EV
2:59 PM
Jun 30, 2026

In profile, the Sierra EV looks nearly identical to its ICE counterpart, retaining the same alloy wheel design and the signature wraparound rear glasshouse.

Tata Sierra EV 4
3:05 PM
Jun 30, 2026

At the rear, the only obvious difference appears to be the Sierra.ev badging on the tailgate.

Tata Sierra EV 1
3:18 PM
Jun 30, 2026

On the inside, Tata is expected to keep things largely unchanged, with the Sierra EV getting the same three-display setup, controls and switchgear as its ICE sibling.

Tata Sierra EV 3
3:38 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata is also likely to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options, with a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

Tata Sierra EV 5
4:06 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Entry-level variants are expected to feature a rear-wheel-drive layout, while higher trims will get the dual-motor QWD setup.

Tata Sierra EV teaser
2:30 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV is also expected to pack several terrain modes, including Sand, Rain, Snow and Custom settings, similar to what is offered on the Harrier EV.

Tata Sierra EV 1
2:45 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles takes the stage. More on the Sierra EV to follow shortly.

Shailesh Chandra Tata
2:56 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Chandra begins the event by shedding some light on the iconic Sierra nameplate while also revealing that the carmaker has sold 40,000 units of the new-gen model.

Tata Sierra Old vs New Sierra EV Launch
5:05 PM
Jun 30, 2026

75 kWh battery pack confirmed for Sierra EV. Tata claims over 500 km of real world range.

Tata Sierra EV 2
5:07 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata claims the Sierra EV can add over 250 km of range in just 15 minutes using a fast charger.

Tata Sierra EV 3
5:13 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata says the Sierra EV will be offered with a lifetime battery warranty (15 years).

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 5 13 20 PM
5:15 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The dual-motor QWD variants of the Sierra EV are claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds.

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5:17 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV was also shown undergoing crash validation tests. Crash test rating is expected to be rolled out soon.

Tata Sierra EV 4
5:20 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Sierra EV QWD performance numbers:

Rear motor: 234.7 bhp and 340 Nm
Front motor: 138.1 bhp and 164 Nm

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 5 25 04 PM
5:23 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata will offer the Sierra EV with two battery pack options: a 63 kWh unit with a claimed MIDC range of 565 km and a 75 kWh pack promising up to 665 km on a single charge.

Tata Sierra EV 6
5:24 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The 63 kWh version is claimed to deliver a real-world range of 440-460 km, while the 75 kWh variant is expected to return around 510-530 km. Tata also says a 15-minute fast charge can add up to 238 km and 263 km of range, respectively.

Tata Sierra EV 5
5:26 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata says the Sierra EV can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes using a 120 kW DC fast charger, with a 15-minute top-up adding up to 263 km of claimed MIDC range. The SUV will also support 7.2 kW home charging and 3.3 kW AC charging, while featuring an illuminated charging port for easier access in low-light conditions.

Tata Sierra EV 7
5:29 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV will support Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality of up to 3.3 kW and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging of up to 5 kW, allowing it to power external appliances or even charge another EV when required.

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5:33 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV offers a 622-litre boot and an additional 55-litre frunk.

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5:35 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV boasts 1,042 mm of front headroom, 1,004 mm of rear headroom, 973 mm of second-row legroom, 1,415 mm of shoulder room, and a 900 mm couple distance between the two rows.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 5 40 41 PM 1
5:38 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata says the Sierra EV's connected cabin will support separate digital zones for the driver and co-driver, while a shared 'Together Zone' for rear occupants enables features such as movie streaming, multiplayer gaming and other entertainment functions.

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5:40 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV will come equipped with Level 2+ ADAS, auto park assist, a 540-degree camera view that shows the area beneath the vehicle, and a remote summon function that allows the SUV to move in and out of parking spaces via the key fob.

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5:43 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Take a look at some of the features of the Sierra EV. These include a triple-screen setup, paired with a SonicShift soundbar, a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system and Dolby Atmos support.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 5 55 40 PM
5:45 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV will get an EV route planner integrated with Android Auto, offering intelligent route mapping, range prediction, automatic charging stops, real-time energy monitoring and dynamic re-routing.

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5:48 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Some other features include ventilated front seats, a memory function for the driver's seat, a wireless charger, a head-up display, e-Valet parking assistance and Tata's DrivePay in-car payment system.

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5:50 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.29-inch infotainment screen, a 10.24-inch drivers display, six airbags, an electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, bi-LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear sunblind, rear camera with parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Tata's iRA connected car suite with four years of free subscription.

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5:54 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra EV will be offered in five exterior shades: Pristine White, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Coorg Cloud and Bengal Rouge.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 6 02 16 PM

The Sierra EV will also be available in two additional shades called Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 6 02 07 PM
5:58 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra.ev Sanctuary model has been showcased with a safari-inspired version and 8-seat theatre-style seating, all-terrain tyres, a canopy roof and dedicated adventure accessories.

Tata Sierra EV 8
6:06 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Here at last! The Sierra EV takes the stage.

Tata Sierra EV 9

6:11 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Take a look at some more images of the car on stage. Prices coming shortly.

Tata Sierra EV 10

6:14 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Tata has announced an introductory starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sierra.ev, excluding charger and installation costs.

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6:18 PM
Jun 30, 2026

The Sierra.ev is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with the dual-motor QWD setup available on the top-spec Empowered A variant for an additional Rs 1.20 lakh.

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6:19 PM
Jun 30, 2026

Bookings for the Sierra EV will open today and deliveries are slated to commence from July 15, 2026.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 6 18 34 PM
# Tata Sierra EV# Tata Sierra EV Details# Tata Sierra EV Launch# Tata Sierra EV India Launch# Sierra EV# Live Updates# Blogview# Cars# Electric Cars

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