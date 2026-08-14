Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pick-Up Makes Global Debut; India Launch In 2027

Mahindra has unveiled the production-ready derivative of the 2023 Global Pik-Up concept, and yes, it is coming to India! Badged the Scorpio Lifestyler for India - just Lifestyler in global markets - the Lifestyler marks Mahindra’s second attempt at taking on the lifestyle pick-up market in India with a Scorpio nameplate after the 2007 Scorpio Getaway, which never got a successor in India. Globally, it was a different story with the third-gen Scorpio (now Scorpio Classic) spawning a second generation of the pick-up truck for global markets.

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Mahindra has said that the Scorpio Lifestyler will be launched in India by April 2027, with prices to start below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).



Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Design

Speaking of the design, the 2023 concept looked quite close to production, and the changes to the final derivative are quite subtle. The changes come in the form of a new honeycomb-style grille replacing the 3D mesh unit of the concept. The mesh-style lower intake has been retained, as have the slim projector headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The fog lamp housings too are unchanged, though the secondary strip of LED lighting framing the housing has been dropped. The Pick-up also features a bull bar up front though that is likely an accessory.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Unveil Today: What To Expect?





Down the sides, the design changes from the concept too are minimal, with the display vehicles wearing chunky cladding atop the wheel arches. The rear, meanwhile, is unchanged from the concept save the addition of a slim third stop lamp near the lip of the tailgate.



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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Interior



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Mahindra only revealed the interior of the Lifestyler in images, revealing a heavily redesigned cabin compared to the SUV it is based on. The dashboard featured a boxy and layered design with a large portrait-style touchscreen stretching the height of the dash down to the central floor console. It was paired with a freestanding digital instrument cluster. The cabin also looked to feature soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and doors, while also getting the new, more squared-out Mahindra steering wheel



Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Powertrains

Mahindra has yet to reveal any powertrain details for the Scorpio Lifestyler, though we expect it to borrow the units from the Scorpio-N. The pick-up could get the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine as the mainstay of the range, while it remains to be seen if the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol option will be considered. As with the Scorpio-N, expect the Lifestyler to also get 4x4 on some variants.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Rivals

The Scorpio Lifestyler will go up against the recently launched new-gen Toyota Hilux as well as the long-running Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the Indian market.