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2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & More

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Aug 05, 2026, 12:50 PM
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2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & More
Key Highlights
  • Prices start from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Top variants gain new features
  • Powertrain options unchanged

Mahindra has rolled out another round of updates to the Scorpio-N SUV for the new model year. Now priced from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Scorpio-N receives minor cosmetic updates to the exterior along with packing in additional features on the top variants. Key feature updates include a larger central touchscreen, a new digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and 540-degree cameras.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift Interior Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

2027 Mahindra Scorpio N 1

The full price list is as follows:

VariantsPetrol MT 4x2Petrol AT 4x2Diesel MT 4x2Diesel AT 4x2Diesel MT 4x4Diesel AT 4x4
Z2Rs 13.69 lakh---Rs 14.19 lakh---------
Z4Rs 15.57 lakhRs 17.16 lakhRs 16.12 lakhRs 17.68 lakhRs 18.03 lakh---
Z6------Rs 17.17 lakhRs 18.82 lakh------
Z8 SRs 17.79 lakhRs 19.26 lakhRs 18.79 lakhRs 19.89 lakh------
Z8------Rs 19.86 lakhRs 21.41 lakh------
Z8 TRs 20.38 lakhRs 21.75 lakhRs 20.65 lakhRs 22.25 lakhRs 22.86 lakhRs 24.39 lakh
Z8 L 7-seaterRs 21.31 lakhRs 22.87 lakhRs 21.99 lakhRs 23.49 lakhRs 24.25 lakhR 25.49 lakh
Z8 L 6-seaterRs 21.69 lakhRs 23.05 lakhRs 22.47 lakhRs 23.80 lakh------


Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cosmetic Updates

Mahindra Scorpio N alloy wheel

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 40,000

On the cosmetic front, changes to the Scorpio-N are minor on the outside. The most notable update is the new design of 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard gets a notable redesign with a new free-standing touchscreen and repositioned central air-con vents. Top variants also gain a new digital instrument cluster. The switchgear is much the same as the outgoing model, while even the seating layout is unchanged.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: New Features

Mahindra Scorpio N digital instrument cluster

Focusing on features, the lower variants carry over the same features as before. The most notable changes start from the Z8 S trim. The Z8 S trim gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, new 65W Type-C charging options at the front and rear, and new UV and IR-cut glass for the windows. Interestingly, the older Scorpio-N offered 65W Type-C fast charging on the top Z8 L trims but only for the second-row occupants.

Also Read: Mahindra Rolls Out Three Millionth Vehicle From Chakan Plant


Mahindra Scorpio N touchscreen

The higher-spec Z8 trim gets the new features from the Z8 S but gets no significant all-new features. Moving a step up to the Z8 T adds new design 18-inch alloy wheels to the mix, while the fully-loaded Z8 L now gets you an all-new panoramic sunroof and a 540-degree camera system - up from just a front and rear view camera previously offered on the top-spec trim. As before, Level 2 ADAS functions remain exclusive to the Z8 L.

Also read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031


Mahindra Scorpio N Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Powertrains

Mahindra has not made any notable updates to the Scorpio-N’s powertrains. You still get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel mill is offered in two states of tune; lower trims get a lower state of tune.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Scorpio-N# 2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N# Scorpio-N update# Updated Mahindra Scorpio-N# Cars# Cover Story

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