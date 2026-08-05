2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & More
- Prices start from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Top variants gain new features
- Powertrain options unchanged
Mahindra has rolled out another round of updates to the Scorpio-N SUV for the new model year. Now priced from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Scorpio-N receives minor cosmetic updates to the exterior along with packing in additional features on the top variants. Key feature updates include a larger central touchscreen, a new digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and 540-degree cameras.
Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift Interior Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
The full price list is as follows:
|Variants
|Petrol MT 4x2
|Petrol AT 4x2
|Diesel MT 4x2
|Diesel AT 4x2
|Diesel MT 4x4
|Diesel AT 4x4
|Z2
|Rs 13.69 lakh
|---
|Rs 14.19 lakh
|---
|---
|---
|Z4
|Rs 15.57 lakh
|Rs 17.16 lakh
|Rs 16.12 lakh
|Rs 17.68 lakh
|Rs 18.03 lakh
|---
|Z6
|---
|---
|Rs 17.17 lakh
|Rs 18.82 lakh
|---
|---
|Z8 S
|Rs 17.79 lakh
|Rs 19.26 lakh
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 19.89 lakh
|---
|---
|Z8
|---
|---
|Rs 19.86 lakh
|Rs 21.41 lakh
|---
|---
|Z8 T
|Rs 20.38 lakh
|Rs 21.75 lakh
|Rs 20.65 lakh
|Rs 22.25 lakh
|Rs 22.86 lakh
|Rs 24.39 lakh
|Z8 L 7-seater
|Rs 21.31 lakh
|Rs 22.87 lakh
|Rs 21.99 lakh
|Rs 23.49 lakh
|Rs 24.25 lakh
|R 25.49 lakh
|Z8 L 6-seater
|Rs 21.69 lakh
|Rs 23.05 lakh
|Rs 22.47 lakh
|Rs 23.80 lakh
|---
|---
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cosmetic Updates
Also read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 40,000
On the cosmetic front, changes to the Scorpio-N are minor on the outside. The most notable update is the new design of 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard gets a notable redesign with a new free-standing touchscreen and repositioned central air-con vents. Top variants also gain a new digital instrument cluster. The switchgear is much the same as the outgoing model, while even the seating layout is unchanged.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: New Features
Focusing on features, the lower variants carry over the same features as before. The most notable changes start from the Z8 S trim. The Z8 S trim gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, new 65W Type-C charging options at the front and rear, and new UV and IR-cut glass for the windows. Interestingly, the older Scorpio-N offered 65W Type-C fast charging on the top Z8 L trims but only for the second-row occupants.
Also Read: Mahindra Rolls Out Three Millionth Vehicle From Chakan Plant
The higher-spec Z8 trim gets the new features from the Z8 S but gets no significant all-new features. Moving a step up to the Z8 T adds new design 18-inch alloy wheels to the mix, while the fully-loaded Z8 L now gets you an all-new panoramic sunroof and a 540-degree camera system - up from just a front and rear view camera previously offered on the top-spec trim. As before, Level 2 ADAS functions remain exclusive to the Z8 L.
Also read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Powertrains
Mahindra has not made any notable updates to the Scorpio-N’s powertrains. You still get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel mill is offered in two states of tune; lower trims get a lower state of tune.
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