2027 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched At Rs 13.69 Lakh; Gets New Panoramic Sunroof, 540 Deg Cameras & More

Mahindra has rolled out another round of updates to the Scorpio-N SUV for the new model year. Now priced from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Scorpio-N receives minor cosmetic updates to the exterior along with packing in additional features on the top variants. Key feature updates include a larger central touchscreen, a new digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof and 540-degree cameras.

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The full price list is as follows:



Variants Petrol MT 4x2 Petrol AT 4x2 Diesel MT 4x2 Diesel AT 4x2 Diesel MT 4x4 Diesel AT 4x4 Z2 Rs 13.69 lakh --- Rs 14.19 lakh --- --- --- Z4 Rs 15.57 lakh Rs 17.16 lakh Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 17.68 lakh Rs 18.03 lakh --- Z6 --- --- Rs 17.17 lakh Rs 18.82 lakh --- --- Z8 S Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 19.26 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 19.89 lakh --- --- Z8 --- --- Rs 19.86 lakh Rs 21.41 lakh --- --- Z8 T Rs 20.38 lakh Rs 21.75 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 22.86 lakh Rs 24.39 lakh Z8 L 7-seater Rs 21.31 lakh Rs 22.87 lakh Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh R 25.49 lakh Z8 L 6-seater Rs 21.69 lakh Rs 23.05 lakh Rs 22.47 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh --- ---





Mahindra Scorpio-N: Cosmetic Updates

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On the cosmetic front, changes to the Scorpio-N are minor on the outside. The most notable update is the new design of 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard gets a notable redesign with a new free-standing touchscreen and repositioned central air-con vents. Top variants also gain a new digital instrument cluster. The switchgear is much the same as the outgoing model, while even the seating layout is unchanged.



Mahindra Scorpio-N: New Features



Focusing on features, the lower variants carry over the same features as before. The most notable changes start from the Z8 S trim. The Z8 S trim gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, new 65W Type-C charging options at the front and rear, and new UV and IR-cut glass for the windows. Interestingly, the older Scorpio-N offered 65W Type-C fast charging on the top Z8 L trims but only for the second-row occupants.

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The higher-spec Z8 trim gets the new features from the Z8 S but gets no significant all-new features. Moving a step up to the Z8 T adds new design 18-inch alloy wheels to the mix, while the fully-loaded Z8 L now gets you an all-new panoramic sunroof and a 540-degree camera system - up from just a front and rear view camera previously offered on the top-spec trim. As before, Level 2 ADAS functions remain exclusive to the Z8 L.

Also read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031





Mahindra Scorpio-N: Powertrains



Mahindra has not made any notable updates to the Scorpio-N’s powertrains. You still get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel mill is offered in two states of tune; lower trims get a lower state of tune.