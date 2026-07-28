Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift Interior Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Fresh images of the Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift have surfaced online, providing a clear look at the updated interior of the SUV ahead of its imminent debut. Likely to debut next month, the Scorpio-N will arrive with styling updates to the exterior as well as a revamped cabin with more features expected to be offered depending on the variant.



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The new images confirm some of the cabin updates previously seen on spy shots, such as the SUV receiving a redesigned centre console. The touchscreen is now of a free-standing design and larger than the one in the current SUV, while the central air-con vents are now positioned below the touchscreen.



Lower down, the Scorpio-N facelift looks set to retain the same physical controls for the dual-zone air-con system as the model it replaces, while the row of toggle-style switches below has also been carried over. An electronic parking brake and auto-hold function switches are also visible on the central floor console. Another new feature seen in the images is a full digital instrument cluster that looks to replace the analogue dials set-up on the current SUV.



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On the feature front, the Scorpio-N could get some upgrades to the feature list aside from the upgraded touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. New features could include a 360-degree camera setup (the current car gets a front and reverse camera), updates to the sound system, and maybe a more extensive Level 2 ADAS suite.



Mechanically, Mahindra is not expected to make any major changes to the SUV, with the current 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines expected to soldier on. Both are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options, with the diesel also getting a four-wheel-drive option.



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On the design front, images of test mules suggest a minor styling update with a redesigned grille, new front bumper, tweaks to the light clusters and new alloy wheel designs.

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