Skoda Slavia Facelift India Debut On 18th August; New Gearbox With Cosmetic Changes

Skoda India will introduce the updated Slavia in the country on August 18. This would be the first major update for the C-segment sedan bringing in a refreshed exterior design, feature upgrades and newer automatic transmission as part of the update.

The facelifted Slavia is expected to receive styling revisions inspired by the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq. Changes are likely to include a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps and tail lamps, reworked bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. One the inside, the overall cabin layout is expected to remain familiar, but Skoda could offer a larger fully digital instrument cluster, new seat upholstery and more comprehensive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen on the Kushaq facelift. Other features such as wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, sunroof, six airbags and TPMS. A rear-seat massage function, already seen on the facelifted Kushaq, could also make its way to the Slavia as well.

Under the skin, the new and updated Slavia is expected to retain its 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However, the 1.0-litre TSI variant is likely to replace its existing 6-speed automatic gearbox with a newer 8-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI is expected to continue with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

With the update, prices are expected to see a marginal increase over the current range of Rs 10 lakh to 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the refreshed Slavia will continue to rival the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and updated Honda City.