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Skoda Slavia Facelift India Debut On 18th August; New Gearbox With Cosmetic Changes

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jul 28, 2026, 12:44 AM
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Skoda Slavia Facelift India Debut On 18th August; New Gearbox With Cosmetic Changes
Key Highlights
  • Skoda Slavia facelift to be launched in India on August 18
  • To get refreshed styling, additional features and a larger digital cluster
  • 1.0 TSI automatic likely to switch from a 6-speed to an 8-speed transmission.

Skoda India will introduce the updated Slavia in the country on August 18. This would be the first major update for the C-segment sedan bringing in a refreshed exterior design, feature upgrades and newer automatic transmission as part of the update.

Skoda Slavia facelift spied 2

The facelifted Slavia is expected to receive styling revisions inspired by the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq. Changes are likely to include a redesigned front grille, updated LED headlamps and tail lamps, reworked bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. One the inside, the overall cabin layout is expected to remain familiar, but Skoda could offer a larger fully digital instrument cluster, new seat upholstery and more comprehensive 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen on the Kushaq facelift. Other features such as wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, sunroof, six airbags and TPMS. A rear-seat massage function, already seen on the facelifted Kushaq, could also make its way to the Slavia as well.

Skoda Slavia facelift spied 1

Under the skin, the new and updated Slavia is expected to retain its 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. However, the 1.0-litre TSI variant is likely to replace its existing 6-speed automatic gearbox with a newer 8-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI is expected to continue with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Skoda Slavia facelift spied

With the update, prices are expected to see a marginal increase over the current range of Rs 10 lakh to 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the refreshed Slavia will continue to rival the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and updated Honda City.

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