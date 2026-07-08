Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia
- The Hyundai Verna stands out with its extensive feature list.
- The Honda City Hybrid delivers class-leading comfort.
- The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia offer the sharpest driving dynamics.
The mid-size sedan may no longer be India's most popular segment, but it remains one of the most sensible. Because if you enjoy driving, love spending a lot of time on the highways, or simply want a car that feels more dynamic than a raised SUV, these four cars continue to make a strong case for themselves. The four names that dominate this space are the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. Each one brings a distinct personality to the table. The City is the dependable all-rounder, the Verna is loaded with technology, and the Virtus and Slavia twins are aimed squarely at enthusiasts.
So, which premium sedan should you buy?
Design
Despite being around the longest, the Honda City still carries a timeless appeal. It isn't flashy but has clean lines and balanced proportions, all of which have aged gracefully. It is the car that appeals to mature buyers who prefer understated elegance. With the new update, it has become sleeker and slightly more boy-racer than before.
The Hyundai Verna, meanwhile, goes in the opposite direction. With its wide LED light bar and futuristic and angular styling, it grabs attention instantly. Some may love it, while others may find it a bit too dramatic.
And the Volkswagen Virtus is arguably the sportiest-looking sedan of the lot here. It flaunts sharp lines, a low stance, clean shape and minimalistic appeal. Add to it the treatment of the GT variants add a dose of aggression, making it exactly what the enthusiasts appreciate.
On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia takes a slightly more sophisticated route. It looks classy and premium without trying too hard, in a typical Skoda fashion. It is perhaps the most European-looking sedan in the segment, maintaining a stature of its own.
Also Read: The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer
Dimensions and Space
In terms of pure numbers, the Verna is the widest car here and also has the longest wheelbase. The City remains the longest, while the Virtus and Slavia offer the tallest stance and generous ground clearance.
|Dimensions
|Honda City
|Hyundai Verna
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Skoda Slavia
|Length
|4,594 mm
|4,585 mm
|4,561 mm
|4,541 mm
|Width
|1,748 mm
|1,765 mm
|1,752 mm
|1,752 mm
|Height
|1,489 mm
|1,475 mm
|1,507 mm
|1,507 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,600 mm
|2,670 mm
|2,651 mm
|2,651 mm
|Boot Space
|506 litres
|528 litres
|521 litres
|521 litres
Interior and Features
It’s the Honda City that majors on comfort and usability. The dashboard design may not be the flashiest anymore, but the seats are excellent, visibility is superb, and the cabin feels airy.
Of the lot, the Verna is the most technologically advanced here. Dual digital displays, connected features, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS make it the most feature-packed offering in the segment.
Both the Virtus and Slavia share much of their cabin architecture, although they do have distinct styling. They may not offer as many gadgets as the Verna or the comfort of the City, but they feel solidly built, technical and have an understated premium feel.
Engines and Performance
This is where the personalities of these sedans become more distinct from each other.
Honda City
- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 121 bhp and 145 Nm
- 6-speed manual or CVT
- 1.5-litre strong hybrid with 126 bhp combined output
Hyundai Verna
- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- 115 bhp and 143.8 Nm
- 1.5-litre turbo petrol
- 160 bhp and 253 Nm
Volkswagen Virtus
- 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol
- 115 bhp and 178 Nm
- 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol
- 150 bhp and 250 Nm
Skoda Slavia
- 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol
- 115 bhp and 178 Nm
- 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol
- 150 bhp and 250 Nm
Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used in India
Fuel Efficiency
|Model
|Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|Honda City Hybrid
|~ 27.26 kmpl
|Hyundai Verna Turbo
|~ 20.6 kmpl
|Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI
|~ 19.4 kmpl
|Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI
|~ 19.3 kmpl
Fuel efficiency remains an important consideration for Indian buyers. The City Hybrid, being the only strong hybrid in the segment, sits in a league of its own and can deliver running costs that rival some diesel cars.
Prices
Approximate ex-showroom prices are as follows:
|Model
|Price Range
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs 10 lakh - Rs 17.99 lakh
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Rs 10.50 lakh - Rs 19 lakh
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs 10.98 lakh - Rs 18.40 lakh
|Honda City
|Rs 12 lakh - Rs 21 lakh
Conclusion
You should buy the Honda City if you want reliability, comfort and class-leading fuel efficiency with the hybrid version. But go for the Hyundai Verna if your requirements are features, the most powerful engine and a futuristic theme. Buy the Volkswagen Virtus if driving pleasure matters most and you want a sedan that feels sporty every time you get behind the wheel. And the Slavia, if you want the same engaging driving experience as the Virtus but wrapped in a more elegant and understated design.
Also Read: Why Some Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others In India?
The truth is, there isn't a bad car in this quartet. In an era dominated by SUVs, these four sedans prove that a well-engineered three-box car still offers a level of comfort, efficiency and driving satisfaction that many crossovers simply cannot match.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 8, 2026Yamaha Aerox Electric Launched In India At Rs 2.82 LakhThe Aerox Electric costs nearly twice as much as the petrol-powered Aerox 155.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut Tomorrow: What To ExpectBased on the Renault Duster, the Tekton gets its own design inside and out while sharing the same platform and engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026New Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch ConfirmedSecond-gen electric GLB is underpinned by Mercedes’ new MMA architecture and promises to offer more tech, greater cabin space and more useable range.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 8, 2026One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Unveiled; Inspired By English Sailing HeritageRolls-Royce unveiled the one-off Phantom Regatta, a bespoke Phantom Extended inspired by England's sailing heritage, ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 7, 2026TVS Apache Range Crosses 70 Lakh Customers GloballyThe milestone comes more than 20 years after the performance-focused lineup was first introduced in 2005.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 7, 2026TVS Leads Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Sales In June 2026According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), 1.93 lakh electric two-wheelers were sold in June 2026.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read