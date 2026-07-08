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Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
5 mins read
Jul 08, 2026, 01:48 PM
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Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia
Key Highlights
  • The Hyundai Verna stands out with its extensive feature list.
  • The Honda City Hybrid delivers class-leading comfort.
  • The Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia offer the sharpest driving dynamics.

The mid-size sedan may no longer be India's most popular segment, but it remains one of the most sensible. Because if you enjoy driving, love spending a lot of time on the highways, or simply want a car that feels more dynamic than a raised SUV, these four cars continue to make a strong case for themselves. The four names that dominate this space are the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. Each one brings a distinct personality to the table. The City is the dependable all-rounder, the Verna is loaded with technology, and the Virtus and Slavia twins are aimed squarely at enthusiasts.

So, which premium sedan should you buy?

Design

2026 Honda City e HEV m15

Despite being around the longest, the Honda City still carries a timeless appeal. It isn't flashy but has clean lines and balanced proportions, all of which have aged gracefully. It is the car that appeals to mature buyers who prefer understated elegance. With the new update, it has become sleeker and slightly more boy-racer than before.

Hyundai Verna Long term 14

The Hyundai Verna, meanwhile, goes in the opposite direction. With its wide LED light bar and futuristic and angular styling, it grabs attention instantly. Some may love it, while others may find it a bit too dramatic.

VW Virtus Web 3

And the Volkswagen Virtus is arguably the sportiest-looking sedan of the lot here. It flaunts sharp lines, a low stance, clean shape and minimalistic appeal. Add to it the treatment of the GT variants add a dose of aggression, making it exactly what the enthusiasts appreciate.

qrptdr6g skoda slavia 625x300 27 February 22

On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia takes a slightly more sophisticated route. It looks classy and premium without trying too hard, in a typical Skoda fashion. It is perhaps the most European-looking sedan in the segment, maintaining a stature of its own.

Also Read: The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer

Dimensions and Space

In terms of pure numbers, the Verna is the widest car here and also has the longest wheelbase. The City remains the longest, while the Virtus and Slavia offer the tallest stance and generous ground clearance.

DimensionsHonda CityHyundai VernaVolkswagen VirtusSkoda Slavia
Length4,594 mm4,585 mm4,561 mm4,541 mm
Width1,748 mm1,765 mm1,752 mm1,752 mm
Height1,489 mm1,475 mm1,507 mm1,507 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,670 mm2,651 mm2,651 mm
Boot Space506 litres528 litres521 litres521 litres

Interior and Features

2026 Honda City e HEV m31

It’s the Honda City that majors on comfort and usability. The dashboard design may not be the flashiest anymore, but the seats are excellent, visibility is superb, and the cabin feels airy.

Hyundai Verna Long term 2

Of the lot, the Verna is the most technologically advanced here. Dual digital displays, connected features, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS make it the most feature-packed offering in the segment.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Interior dashboard full

Both the Virtus and Slavia share much of their cabin architecture, although they do have distinct styling. They may not offer as many gadgets as the Verna or the comfort of the City, but they feel solidly built, technical and have an understated premium feel.

Engines and Performance

This is where the personalities of these sedans become more distinct from each other.

Honda City

2026 Honda City e HEV m64
  • 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • 121 bhp and 145 Nm
  • 6-speed manual or CVT
  • 1.5-litre strong hybrid with 126 bhp combined output

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna Tracking 2
  • 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
  • 115 bhp and 143.8 Nm
  • 1.5-litre turbo petrol
  • 160 bhp and 253 Nm

Volkswagen Virtus

VW Virtus Web 5
  • 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol
  • 115 bhp and 178 Nm
  • 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol
  • 150 bhp and 250 Nm

Skoda Slavia

cphmf378 skoda slavia 625x300 27 February 22
  • 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol
  • 115 bhp and 178 Nm
  • 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol
  • 150 bhp and 250 Nm

Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used in India

Fuel Efficiency

ModelClaimed Fuel Efficiency
Honda City Hybrid~ 27.26 kmpl
Hyundai Verna Turbo~ 20.6 kmpl
Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI~ 19.4 kmpl
Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI~ 19.3 kmpl

Fuel efficiency remains an important consideration for Indian buyers. The City Hybrid, being the only strong hybrid in the segment, sits in a league of its own and can deliver running costs that rival some diesel cars.

Prices

2026 Honda City e HEV m63

Approximate ex-showroom prices are as follows:

ModelPrice Range
Skoda SlaviaRs 10 lakh - Rs 17.99 lakh
Volkswagen VirtusRs 10.50 lakh - Rs 19 lakh
Hyundai VernaRs 10.98 lakh - Rs 18.40 lakh
Honda CityRs 12 lakh - Rs 21 lakh

Conclusion

VW Virtus image 23

You should buy the Honda City if you want reliability, comfort and class-leading fuel efficiency with the hybrid version. But go for the Hyundai Verna if your requirements are features, the most powerful engine and a futuristic theme. Buy the Volkswagen Virtus if driving pleasure matters most and you want a sedan that feels sporty every time you get behind the wheel. And the Slavia, if you want the same engaging driving experience as the Virtus but wrapped in a more elegant and understated design.

Also Read: Why Some Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others In India?

The truth is, there isn't a bad car in this quartet. In an era dominated by SUVs, these four sedans prove that a well-engineered three-box car still offers a level of comfort, efficiency and driving satisfaction that many crossovers simply cannot match.

# honda city# skoda slavia# volkswagen virtus# hyundai verna# honda city facelift# slavia# virtus GTS# virtus# verna# skoda# volkswagen# hyundai# sedan# sedan sales# Cars# New Cars# Opinion# Listicles# Feature# Previews# Cover Story

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