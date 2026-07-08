Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia

The mid-size sedan may no longer be India's most popular segment, but it remains one of the most sensible. Because if you enjoy driving, love spending a lot of time on the highways, or simply want a car that feels more dynamic than a raised SUV, these four cars continue to make a strong case for themselves. The four names that dominate this space are the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. Each one brings a distinct personality to the table. The City is the dependable all-rounder, the Verna is loaded with technology, and the Virtus and Slavia twins are aimed squarely at enthusiasts.

So, which premium sedan should you buy?

Design

Despite being around the longest, the Honda City still carries a timeless appeal. It isn't flashy but has clean lines and balanced proportions, all of which have aged gracefully. It is the car that appeals to mature buyers who prefer understated elegance. With the new update, it has become sleeker and slightly more boy-racer than before.

The Hyundai Verna, meanwhile, goes in the opposite direction. With its wide LED light bar and futuristic and angular styling, it grabs attention instantly. Some may love it, while others may find it a bit too dramatic.

And the Volkswagen Virtus is arguably the sportiest-looking sedan of the lot here. It flaunts sharp lines, a low stance, clean shape and minimalistic appeal. Add to it the treatment of the GT variants add a dose of aggression, making it exactly what the enthusiasts appreciate.

On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia takes a slightly more sophisticated route. It looks classy and premium without trying too hard, in a typical Skoda fashion. It is perhaps the most European-looking sedan in the segment, maintaining a stature of its own.

Also Read: The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer



Dimensions and Space

In terms of pure numbers, the Verna is the widest car here and also has the longest wheelbase. The City remains the longest, while the Virtus and Slavia offer the tallest stance and generous ground clearance.

Dimensions Honda City Hyundai Verna Volkswagen Virtus Skoda Slavia Length 4,594 mm 4,585 mm 4,561 mm 4,541 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,765 mm 1,752 mm 1,752 mm Height 1,489 mm 1,475 mm 1,507 mm 1,507 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,670 mm 2,651 mm 2,651 mm Boot Space 506 litres 528 litres 521 litres 521 litres

Interior and Features

It’s the Honda City that majors on comfort and usability. The dashboard design may not be the flashiest anymore, but the seats are excellent, visibility is superb, and the cabin feels airy.

Of the lot, the Verna is the most technologically advanced here. Dual digital displays, connected features, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS make it the most feature-packed offering in the segment.

Both the Virtus and Slavia share much of their cabin architecture, although they do have distinct styling. They may not offer as many gadgets as the Verna or the comfort of the City, but they feel solidly built, technical and have an understated premium feel.

Engines and Performance

This is where the personalities of these sedans become more distinct from each other.

Honda City

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

121 bhp and 145 Nm

6-speed manual or CVT

1.5-litre strong hybrid with 126 bhp combined output

Hyundai Verna

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

115 bhp and 143.8 Nm

1.5-litre turbo petrol

160 bhp and 253 Nm

Volkswagen Virtus

1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol

115 bhp and 178 Nm

1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol

150 bhp and 250 Nm

Skoda Slavia

1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol

115 bhp and 178 Nm

1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol

150 bhp and 250 Nm

Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used in India

Fuel Efficiency

Model Claimed Fuel Efficiency Honda City Hybrid ~ 27.26 kmpl Hyundai Verna Turbo ~ 20.6 kmpl Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI ~ 19.4 kmpl Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI ~ 19.3 kmpl

Fuel efficiency remains an important consideration for Indian buyers. The City Hybrid, being the only strong hybrid in the segment, sits in a league of its own and can deliver running costs that rival some diesel cars.

Prices

Approximate ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Model Price Range Skoda Slavia Rs 10 lakh - Rs 17.99 lakh Volkswagen Virtus Rs 10.50 lakh - Rs 19 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs 10.98 lakh - Rs 18.40 lakh Honda City Rs 12 lakh - Rs 21 lakh

Conclusion

You should buy the Honda City if you want reliability, comfort and class-leading fuel efficiency with the hybrid version. But go for the Hyundai Verna if your requirements are features, the most powerful engine and a futuristic theme. Buy the Volkswagen Virtus if driving pleasure matters most and you want a sedan that feels sporty every time you get behind the wheel. And the Slavia, if you want the same engaging driving experience as the Virtus but wrapped in a more elegant and understated design.

Also Read: Why Some Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others In India?

The truth is, there isn't a bad car in this quartet. In an era dominated by SUVs, these four sedans prove that a well-engineered three-box car still offers a level of comfort, efficiency and driving satisfaction that many crossovers simply cannot match.