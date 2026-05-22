Why Some Used Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others in India

The moment a new car leaves the showroom floor, it loses 10 per cent of its value. In India, most mainstream cars lose roughly 20 per cent of their value within the first year itself. Currently, depreciation is no longer driven only by age and mileage. Emission regulations, fuel type restrictions, changing buyer preferences, maintenance costs, and even connected-car technology now play a major role in deciding how well a car holds its value.

That is why some used cars continue commanding strong resale prices even after five years, while others see their value collapse much faster despite being mechanically sound.

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Diesel Cars Are Facing the Biggest Resale Hit

One of the biggest resale disruptions in India today comes from diesel regulations, especially in Delhi-NCR. Because diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR cannot legally run beyond 10 years, buyers are increasingly hesitant about purchasing older diesel cars. A five-year-old diesel SUV in North India already loses a large portion of its resale value simply because half of its legal life is effectively gone.

This has pushed more buyers towards petrol, hybrid, and factory-fitted CNG cars, which are now seen as safer long-term ownership options. That does not mean diesel is dead. SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio N and Toyota Fortuner still retain value strongly because highway users continue preferring diesel torque and efficiency. But in urban resale markets, the gap between petrol and diesel values has narrowed sharply.

SUVs Continue To Hold Value Better Than Sedans

The shift towards SUVs has completely changed the used-car market over the last few years. Compact SUVs and ladder-frame SUVs continue seeing extremely strong demand because buyers associate them with better road presence, higher ground clearance, and stronger durability on Indian roads. That is why vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Nexon continue to retain value surprisingly well.

Meanwhile, traditional sedans have seen demand soften significantly. Cars like the Honda City and Hyundai Verna still remain good products, but shrinking buyer demand means resale prices usually fall faster compared to similarly priced SUVs.

Vehicle Category Average Estimate Value Retention (3 Years) Ladder-Frame SUVs 75%-85% Petrol Hatchbacks 65%-75% Mid-Size Sedans 55%-60% Luxury Cars 40%-50%

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Luxury Cars Depreciate Faster Than Most Buyers Expect

Luxury cars often face the steepest depreciation in India. Many entry-level buyers assume that premium badges automatically hold value better. In reality, cars from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi can lose nearly half their value within three to four years.

The biggest reason is ownership cost fear. Once the factory warranty ends, repair bills, imported spare parts, electronics, and labour costs become expensive very quickly. Many used-car buyers simply avoid taking that risk. That is why a well-maintained mass-market SUV often holds resale value more strongly than an expensive luxury sedan.

Discontinued Cars and Exited Brands Lose Value Quickly

Resale value usually drops sharply once a model is discontinued or a manufacturer curtails operations. Buyers immediately become concerned about spare parts availability, long-term service support, and future repair costs.

This became very visible after brands reduced operations or exited the Indian market entirely over the last few years. Even otherwise good cars often struggle in resale once buyer confidence around long-term support disappears.

Ownership Count Also Impacts Resale

The number of owners listed on the RC directly affects valuation. A second-owner car already loses a noticeable chunk of value compared to a similar first-owner example. By the time a vehicle reaches third or fourth ownership, resale usually drops much further because financing options become limited and buyer trust decreases. This becomes even more important in premium segments, where buyers strongly prefer clean ownership history and authorised service records.

Technology Is Starting To Affect Resale Too

Cars lacking features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, connected-car tech, six airbags, or modern safety systems are now depreciating faster than before. Lately, buyers increasingly expect these features even in budget used cars. Vehicles from half a decade ago without updated infotainment or modern safety packages already feel outdated to many buyers. Early-generation EVs are also showing unpredictable resale trends because many buyers remain cautious about battery degradation and replacement costs outside warranty coverage.

How Owners Can Protect Resale Value Better

Some depreciation is unavoidable, but certain choices help reduce the hit significantly:

Stick to brands with strong service networks

Maintain authorised service history properly

Avoid heavily modified vehicles

Keep insurance and paperwork clean

Choose high-demand fuel types and variants

Avoid excessive ownership transfers

Even small details like clean interiors, original paint, and complete service records can make a noticeable difference during resale.

The Smart Buyer’s View

Used-car value in India today depends on far more than just kilometres driven or vehicle age. Regulations, fuel type, ownership cost, segment popularity, and long-term buyer confidence now influence depreciation just as heavily.

That is why some cars continue holding value almost effortlessly, while others drop sharply despite being perfectly usable vehicles. Understanding resale value has become just as important as choosing the right car in the first place.