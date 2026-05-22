2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained
- City facelift prices start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Available in four variants - SV, V, ZX & ZX+
- City e:HEV only available in ZX+ variant
Honda India rolled out the second facelift of the fifth-gen City recently with prices starting from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings with it updates to the sedan’s styling, along with the addition of some much-needed features already offered by rivals in the segment. Mechanically, not a lot has changed with the sedan continuing to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain options.
Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh
The new City is offered in a total of four variants – SV, V, ZX & ZX+. Here is what you get in each variant.
2026 Honda City SV (MT: Rs 12 lakh)
- Bi-LED projector headlamps
- Auto headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels with covers
- Fabric upholstery
- 8.0-inch touchscreen
- Wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- 4-speakers
- Reverse camera
- 6 airbags
- ISOFIX
- ABS with EBD
- ESC and traction control
- Hill start assist
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Day/Night rear view mirror
- Rear demister
- Keyless go
- Electric adjust & folding wing mirrors
- Auto climate control with rear AC vents
- PM 2.5 filter
- Tilt & telescopic steering adjust
- Driver seat height adjust
- Front centre armrest with storage
- Rear centre armrest
- 5.2-inch TFT MID
Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Debuts In India; Deliveries Start In July 2026
2026 Honda City V (MT: Rs 13.30 lakh; CVT: Rs 14.30 lakh)
In addition to SV
- Clear lense tail lamps
- 15-inch alloy wheels (Grey painted)
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Vehicle Telematics functions
- ADAS – autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam
- Remote engine start (CVT only)
- Paddle Shifters (CVT only)
- Auto lock with proximity sensor
2026 Honda City ZX (MT: Rs 15.26 lakh; CVT: Rs 16.26 lakh)
In addition to V
- LED lightbar (position lamp)
- Electric sunroof
- 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Leatherette upholstery (Ivory & black)
- Ambient lighting
- Footwell lighting
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- 8-speaker sound system
- LaneWatch camera
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Auto wipers
- LED cabin lights
- Wireless phone charger (plug & play)
- Rear sunshade
2026 Honda City ZX+ (MT: Rs 16.15 lakh; CVT: Rs 17.15 lakh)
In addition to ZX
- 16-inch black & dark-clear cut alloy wheels
- 360-degree cameras
- Ventilated front seats
- Remote window/sunroof operation
- Auto-fold wing mirrors
- 7.0-inch HD colour MID
2026 Honda City ZX+ e:HEV (eCVT: Rs 21 lakh)
In addition to ZX+
- EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes
- 4-wheel disc brakes
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Vehicle Acoustic warning
- Engine auto start/stop
- Wireless Phone charger
2026 Honda City: Powertrains & Mileage
As with the outgoing City, the 2026 City facelift retains the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid powertrains. The former is good for 119 bhp and 145 Nm and is paired with a manual or CVT gearbox. The strong hybrid pairs an Atkinson cycle engine with two electric motors to offer a combined 125 bhp and 253 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an e-CVT unit.
In terms of fuel efficiency, Honda claims that the City e:HEV (strong hybrid) will return 27.26 kmpl while the standard petrol sedan has ARAI figures of 17.77 kmpl for the manual and 17.97 kmpl for the CVT.
All prices, ex-showroom.
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