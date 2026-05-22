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2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
May 22, 2026, 06:06 PM
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2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained
Key Highlights
  • City facelift prices start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in four variants - SV, V, ZX & ZX+
  • City e:HEV only available in ZX+ variant

Honda India rolled out the second facelift of the fifth-gen City recently with prices starting from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings with it updates to the sedan’s styling, along with the addition of some much-needed features already offered by rivals in the segment. Mechanically, not a lot has changed with the sedan continuing to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain options.

Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh

The new City is offered in a total of four variants – SV, V, ZX & ZX+. Here is what you get in each variant.

2026 Honda City facelift 1

2026 Honda City SV (MT: Rs 12 lakh)

  • Bi-LED projector headlamps
  • Auto headlamps
  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Fabric upholstery
  • 8.0-inch touchscreen
  • Wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • 4-speakers
  • Reverse camera
  • 6 airbags
  • ISOFIX
  • ABS with EBD
  • ESC and traction control
  • Hill start assist
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Day/Night rear view mirror
  • Rear demister
  • Keyless go
  • Electric adjust & folding wing mirrors
  • Auto climate control with rear AC vents
  • PM 2.5 filter
  • Tilt & telescopic steering adjust
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear centre armrest
  • 5.2-inch TFT MID

Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Debuts In India; Deliveries Start In July 2026

2026 Honda City V (MT: Rs 13.30 lakh; CVT: Rs 14.30 lakh)

In addition to SV

  • Clear lense tail lamps
  • 15-inch alloy wheels (Grey painted)
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Vehicle Telematics functions
  • ADAS – autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam
  • Remote engine start (CVT only)
  • Paddle Shifters (CVT only)
  • Auto lock with proximity sensor
2026 Honda City facelift 2

2026 Honda City ZX (MT: Rs 15.26 lakh; CVT: Rs 16.26 lakh)

In addition to V

  • LED lightbar (position lamp)
  • Electric sunroof
  • 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
  • Leatherette upholstery (Ivory & black)
  • Ambient lighting
  • Footwell lighting
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • 8-speaker sound system
  • LaneWatch camera
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Auto wipers
  • LED cabin lights
  • Wireless phone charger (plug & play)
  • Rear sunshade
2026 Honda City facelift 3

2026 Honda City ZX+ (MT: Rs 16.15 lakh; CVT: Rs 17.15 lakh)

In addition to ZX

  • 16-inch black & dark-clear cut alloy wheels
  • 360-degree cameras
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Remote window/sunroof operation
  • Auto-fold wing mirrors
  • 7.0-inch HD colour MID

2026 Honda City ZX+ e:HEV (eCVT: Rs 21 lakh)

In addition to ZX+

  • EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes
  • 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Vehicle Acoustic warning
  • Engine auto start/stop
  • Wireless Phone charger

2026 Honda City facelift 4

2026 Honda City: Powertrains & Mileage

As with the outgoing City, the 2026 City facelift retains the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid powertrains. The former is good for 119 bhp and 145 Nm and is paired with a manual or CVT gearbox. The strong hybrid pairs an Atkinson cycle engine with two electric motors to offer a combined 125 bhp and 253 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an e-CVT unit.

In terms of fuel efficiency, Honda claims that the City e:HEV (strong hybrid) will return 27.26 kmpl while the standard petrol sedan has ARAI figures of 17.77 kmpl for the manual and 17.97 kmpl for the CVT.

All prices, ex-showroom.

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda# Honda City# Honda City new variant# Honda City e:HEV# 2026 Honda City# 2026 Honda City variants# Honda City facelift# Cars# Cover Story

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