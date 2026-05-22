2026 Honda City Facelift Price, Variants Explained

Honda India rolled out the second facelift of the fifth-gen City recently with prices starting from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings with it updates to the sedan’s styling, along with the addition of some much-needed features already offered by rivals in the segment. Mechanically, not a lot has changed with the sedan continuing to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain options.

Also read: 2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh



The new City is offered in a total of four variants – SV, V, ZX & ZX+. Here is what you get in each variant.

2026 Honda City SV (MT: Rs 12 lakh)

Bi-LED projector headlamps

Auto headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Fabric upholstery

8.0-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

4-speakers

Reverse camera

6 airbags

ISOFIX

ABS with EBD

ESC and traction control

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitoring

Day/Night rear view mirror

Rear demister

Keyless go

Electric adjust & folding wing mirrors

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

PM 2.5 filter

Tilt & telescopic steering adjust

Driver seat height adjust

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest

5.2-inch TFT MID

Also read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Debuts In India; Deliveries Start In July 2026



2026 Honda City V (MT: Rs 13.30 lakh; CVT: Rs 14.30 lakh)

In addition to SV

Clear lense tail lamps

15-inch alloy wheels (Grey painted)

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Vehicle Telematics functions

ADAS – autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam

Remote engine start (CVT only)

Paddle Shifters (CVT only)

Auto lock with proximity sensor

2026 Honda City ZX (MT: Rs 15.26 lakh; CVT: Rs 16.26 lakh)

In addition to V

LED lightbar (position lamp)

Electric sunroof

16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery (Ivory & black)

Ambient lighting

Footwell lighting

10.1-inch touchscreen

8-speaker sound system

LaneWatch camera

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto wipers

LED cabin lights

Wireless phone charger (plug & play)

Rear sunshade

2026 Honda City ZX+ (MT: Rs 16.15 lakh; CVT: Rs 17.15 lakh)

In addition to ZX

16-inch black & dark-clear cut alloy wheels

360-degree cameras

Ventilated front seats

Remote window/sunroof operation

Auto-fold wing mirrors

7.0-inch HD colour MID

2026 Honda City ZX+ e:HEV (eCVT: Rs 21 lakh)

In addition to ZX+

EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes

4-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Vehicle Acoustic warning

Engine auto start/stop

Wireless Phone charger

2026 Honda City: Powertrains & Mileage

As with the outgoing City, the 2026 City facelift retains the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-strong hybrid powertrains. The former is good for 119 bhp and 145 Nm and is paired with a manual or CVT gearbox. The strong hybrid pairs an Atkinson cycle engine with two electric motors to offer a combined 125 bhp and 253 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an e-CVT unit.

In terms of fuel efficiency, Honda claims that the City e:HEV (strong hybrid) will return 27.26 kmpl while the standard petrol sedan has ARAI figures of 17.77 kmpl for the manual and 17.97 kmpl for the CVT.

All prices, ex-showroom.