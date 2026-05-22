2026 Honda City Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12 Lakh
- The new Honda City is sharper, more premium, and bigger
- The new City continues to get both the petrol option and the strong hybrid option
- The Honda City is priced Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh
The 2026 Honda City facelift has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 21 Lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second midlife update for the popular sedan, which is globally in its seventh generation. Both the regular petrol City, as well as the strong hybrid City e:HEV have been updated, which include sharper looks, premium styling, and new feature additions.
Visually, the 2026 Honda City looks sharper now with a more chiselled front section and new bumpers. Elevating the refreshed design are the new LED projector headlamps and the connected LED lightbar up front. The chrome slat seen on the outgoing has gone, and now you get a stylish all-black honeycomb pattern mesh grille which extends into the headlamps, creating the effect of one single unit. Honda says the new lighting setup will offer 2X wider and longer throw.
Also Read: 2026 Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch HIGHLIGHTS
The front bumper, too, gets new vertical intakes and arrowhead-shaped design elements that add to the car's sharper facia. Changes to the profile include new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, which certainly look like an upgrade from the previous model. At the same time, the rear too gets some styling tweaks with a new lighting signature for the taillamps, and of course, a new, sharper rear bumper. With the new bumpers, the City has now also become longer, best in the segment, in fact.
The cabin, too, has received its fair share of updates, and the party piece is the big 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. You also get Wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, along with Type-C USB ports. The car now gets new Ivory White upholstery, enhanced seat cushioning, and something that we always wanted - ventilated front seats. The sedan continues to offer the single-pane electric sunroof.
Also Read: 2026 Honda City India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
Now, safety-wise, things are pretty similar. You get six airbags, ABS with EBD and all the basic and important safety equipment as standard. Other safety features include hill assist, Honda Lane Watch Camera, rain-sensing wipers, vehicle stability management, and TPMS. Big update is, now Honda has added a 360-degree view camera to the mix as well.
Then we come to the top-spec models, which get Honda Sensing - the brand's Level 2 ADAS functions. This includes - Collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure mitigation system, auto headlamps, lane keep assist, and lead car departure warning.
Powertrain-wise, there is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm torque. It will continue to be offered either with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. There is also the City e:HEV strong hybrid sedan, which comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor with a self-charging strong-hybrid system, offering a combined output of 125 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an e-CVT automatic gearbox. The hybrid offers a claimed mileage of 27.6 kmpl.
While the City comes with a 3-year/Unlimited km warranty as standard, earlier you could extend it up to a 7-year/Unlimited km package or 10 years/1.2 lakh km warranty. Now Honda is offering a new extended warranty pack for the hybrid model - 5 years/1 lakh km warranty on the hybrid system components. Then you also have an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty on the Lithium-Ion battery.
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