New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched At Rs. 1.22 Lakh
- Pulsar N160 gets gold USD, assist & slipper clutch
- 3-mode ABS, Bluetooth connected display & other features
- Same 165 cc engine with 15.8 bhp, 14.65 Nm
Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of its popular Pulsar N160 with premium features at a price of Rs. 1.22 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new variant of the Pulsar N 160 offers premium hardware and features and intends to offer a sportier and more engaging premium commuter motorcycle in the Bajaj Pulsar family. With features like gold-finished upside-down forks, dual-channel ABS and an assist and slipper clutch, the company says the new Pulsar N160 is designed for riders who want more from their motorcycle.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
The new Pulsar N160 comes with 37 mm gold-finished upside-down forks, dual-channel ABS with three modes, an assist and slipper clutch, a Bluetooth connected reverse LCD display as well as bi-directional LED projector headlight with LED DRLs. According to Bajaj, the new variant of the Pulsar N160 has been designed to offer sporty performance, confident braking and improved riding comfort, offering a more accessible premium sporty commuter to consumers.
Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review
On the mechanical front, the Pulsar N160 continues to be powered by a 164.82cc, two-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which has an output of 15.8 bhp at 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is paired with an assist and slipper clutch, and braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS with three modes. The N160 has a kerb weight of 152 kg and comes with a 14-litre fuel tank and 795 mm seat height.
The Pulsar N160 continues to be available in several variants, with prices starting at Rs. 1.16 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the single-channel ABS variant. Other versions include dual-channel ABS, dual-channel ABS with USD, as well as dual-channel ABS with a split-seat. The Pulsar N160 competes against rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ, Hero Xtreme 160 4V as well as the Suzuki Gixxer.
Research More on Bajaj Pulsar N160
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