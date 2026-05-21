2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

Tata Motors has revealed the exterior of the 2026 Tiago and Tiago EV ahead of their launch on May 28, 2026. Both hatchbacks receive a noticeable styling refresh on the outside. Here’s a closer look at all the visible changes seen on the ICE-powered Tiago.

The 2026 Tata Tiago gets a handful of noticeable tweaks that freshen things up visually. Most of the updates are concentrated around the front end, which now looks cleaner and slightly sharper than before.

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Up front, the grille area has been simplified considerably. The earlier mesh-heavy treatment has made way for a gloss-black panel stretching between the headlights. The bumper has also been reworked with a larger blacked-out lower section and more angular detailing around the edges. The vertical housings on either side of the bumper appear slimmer.

The headlamps themselves seem slightly revised internally, while retaining the overall shape. From the images, this variant also appears to get projector headlamps along with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs sitting above.

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In profile, the silhouette remains familiar, although the dual-tone alloy wheels are new and carry a more EV-like aerodynamic pattern compared to the older car. At the rear, the tail-lamps feature revised LED detailing with a tri-arrow style lighting signature. The black insert running across the tailgate visually connects the lamps, while the bumper has also been refreshed with a larger black section.

While Tata Motors is yet to reveal the cabin in full, a few details are already visible from the first set of images. Cameras mounted on the ORVMs and front bumper confirm that the updated Tiago will get a 360-degree camera setup, which is new for Tata’s entry-level model. The interior itself is also expected to receive a round of updates, likely including a revised instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Under the hood, things are expected to remain unchanged. The Tiago will likely continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with both manual and automatic transmission options. The iCNG version is also expected to remain part of the lineup.