JLR, StellantisTo Explore Co-Development Of New Cars, SUVs In US
JLR and Stellantis have announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborations in product development in the United States. The agreement states that the two companies ‘will explore collaboration opportunities to create synergies across product and technology development.’
Also read: Defender Leads JLR Volumes In India As Overall Sales Decline In FY26
“By working with partners to explore synergies in areas such as product and technology development, we can create meaningful benefits for both sides while remaining focused on delivering the products and experiences our customers love,” said Antonio Filosa, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis.
Also Read: Base Range Rover Sport SV Launched In India At Rs 2.05 Crore
Working with Stellantis allows us to explore complementary capabilities in product and technology development that support our long‑term growth plans for the US market,” said PB Balaji, Chief Executive Officer of JLR.
Also read: Jaguar’s Four-Door Electric GT Named Type 01; Unveil In 2026
For now, neither brand has provided any roadmap on upcoming product development collaborations going forward. A non-binding MoU only outlines the intentions of parties to enter into a collaboration but does not create any legal or financial obligations for either partiers untill a formal Memorandum of Understanding is signed.
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