Defender Leads JLR Volumes In India As Overall Sales Decline In FY26

JLR India has announced that it has sold over 6,000 vehicles in the country for the second year in a row. The brand sold 6,031 vehicles in the previous financial year which was two per cent lower than in FY2025. Sales in the last quarter fell by a bigger 8 per cent, with the brand retailing 1,651 units during the period. However wholesale numbers grew by 8 per cent during the last quarter as the company dispatched 1,812 units. Overall, the company revenue grew by 14 per cent when compared to FY 2025.

Three models accounted for the bulk of total sales during the year. While Defender remained the most popular SUV during the period, the flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also had a strong showing with the three cars coming together to garner 80 per cent of total sales. The brand recently announced a price cut on its Made-in-UK vehicles as an effect of the India-UK free trade agreement.

Also Read: Base Range Rover Sport SV Launched In India At Rs 2.05 Crore

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Our strong revenue performance reflects the deep trust clients have in our modern luxury brands, and particularly our highest value Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models. Our results reinforce the enduring appeal of our brands and the potential of the Indian market, as well as our ability to navigate a challenging year for the industry and JLR.”