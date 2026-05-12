Base Range Rover Sport SV Launched In India At Rs 2.05 Crore

JLR has launched the Range Rover Sport SV in India at a starting price of Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV arrives as a more accessible alternative to the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, sitting Rs 30 lakh lower on the price ladder while retaining the same powertrain and core SV highlights. The addition comes shortly after JLR India revised prices for the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two ahead of the official implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement.

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This marks the introduction of a “pure” SV model (variant) in the Range Rover Sport lineup for India, moving beyond the earlier limited-run Edition models. According to the brand, the new Sport SV gets a curated specification for India with exclusive exterior paint options. Buyers can choose from five bespoke shades: Green Satin, Orange Matte, Blue Gloss, Violet Matte and Teal Gloss.

Powering the SUV is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Range Rover claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds, as it is the quickest and most performance-oriented Range Rover Sport yet.

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On the outside, the SUV features 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a black contrast roof and SV-specific styling elements. Inside, it gets Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, a sliding panoramic sunroof, Body and Soul Seats, Meridian Signature audio system and a full extended leather package.



The Range Rover Sport SV continues with the brand’s 6D Dynamics suspension system, which uses a hydraulically interconnected setup to control body movements during cornering, braking and acceleration. The idea behind the system is to reduce pitch and body roll, while still retaining the plush driving character expected from a Range Rover.

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Priced at Rs 2.05 crore following the India-UK free trade agreement, the new Range Rover Sport SV will become the first model from the Sport SV portfolio to arrive at JLR India dealerships under the revised pricing structure. Bookings for the Range Rover Sport SV are now open, with deliveries slated to begin in August 2026.