2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched At Rs 1.60 Crore

JLR India has launched the locally assembled 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography in India, priced at Rs 1.60 crore (ex-showroom). The Autobiography is also available in CBU guise, with the imported model offering greater customisability to tailor the vehicle to the owner's tastes.

Also read: Chery Land Rover Freelander Concept 97 Previews First Model Under Revived Nameplate





The locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography is offered with two engine options - a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol mill. The turbo-petrol develops a peak 394 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel is good for 346 bhp and 700 Nm. The CBU imported variant, meanwhile, features the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 pushing out 523 bhp and 750 Nm in place of the six-cylinder petrol mill. Mild hybrid tech is standard.



Also read: Final Jaguar F-Pace Rolls Of The Line: Production Ends



Cosmetically, the locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography is offered in four colour options - Borasco Grey, Ostuni Pearl White, Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey, and sits on 22-inch wheels as standard. The CBU derivative, meanwhile, can be optioned with wheel sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches along with a wider choice of exterior body colours, interior upholstery colours and trim options.



On the feature front, the locally assembled Autobiography packs in kit such as digital LED headlamps, a Meridian Signature Sound System, 22-way power adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation function, powered reclining rear seats with heating and ventilation, a 13.1-inch touchscreen, a four-zone climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, dynamic air suspension, rear seat entertainment with 11.4-inch displays and all-wheel steering. The CBU variant, meanwhile, requires some of the features to be optioned on as accessories.



JLR India says that bookings for the new Range Rover Autobiography are now open across the country.