Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The Royal Enfield Bullet is perhaps one of the most iconic nameplates in the brand's history. Dating back to 1932 and manufactured in India since 1955, the Bullet is a name that carries real weight. Now, for the first time, it gets the 648cc parallel-twin engine -and at Rs. 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Bullet 650 becomes the seventh model on Royal Enfield's 650 Twins platform, joining the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Bear, Shotgun, Super Meteor, and Classic 650.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Also Read: RE Bullet 650 vs Classic 650 Differences Explained
But does the Bullet 650 manage to carve out its own identity? And is it actually the better buy over the Classic 650? We spent some quality time with it to find out.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review
RE Bullet 650: Design & Styling
The Bullet 650 is a guaranteed head-turner. One look, and there's absolutely no mistaking what this is.
The iconic teardrop fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, twin chrome peashooter exhausts, a long single-piece bench seat, and the signature casquette headlamp with tiger-eye pilot lamps – all the Bullet hallmarks are present and accounted for.
What sets the Bullet 650 apart visually from the Classic 650 are the details. The boxy rear fender, 3D tank and side panel emblems, give it a more distinct identity. Where the Classic is rounder, more chrome-laden and ornate, the Bullet is restrained and proportionate – and honestly, more desirable for it.
Royal Enfield has also addressed the awkward gap between the rear fender and wheel that was noticeable on the Classic 650, making the Bullet look noticeably neater overall.
Ergonomics & Riding Position
Swing a leg over and you'll notice the difference immediately. A revised handlebar and single-piece seat with an 800mm saddle height deliver a more upright, neutral riding position compared to the Classic 650 – commanding yet comfortable. Pillion comfort has clearly been given some thought too, with ample space and the trademark tubular grab rail.
Engine & Performance
The familiar 648cc parallel-twin is refined, characterful, and genuinely enjoyable. At 243 kg kerb weight, the 46 bhp on tap won't win you any drag races – but that was never the point. The 52.3 Nm of torque transforms the Bullet experience in a way that's quite different from the single-cylinder 350cc Bullet.
The burbly exhaust note, the meaty midrange pull, and the eager parallel-twin all come together to make the Bullet 650 a thoroughly enjoyable companion on the road. Yes, with its weight, it’s not quick off the mark, and is best enjoyed at around 100 kmph, or under - at a relaxed pace, and an unhurried cruise. When pushed, it will go beyond 130 kmph, but that’s when you will start feeling the buzz on the footpegs and the handlebar.
Ride quality is likeable for the most part, and despite its size and weight, the Bullet 650 feels stable and composed through corners. The trade-off is a slightly stiff rear suspension – not back-breaking, but noticeably firmer than the Bullet 350 if you've been spoiled by that one.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Prices
The Bullet name has meant something to Indian motorcyclists for seven decades. With the Bullet 650, Royal Enfield has honoured that legacy while keeping things refreshingly honest – one variant, two colours – Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both at Rs. 3.65 lakh ex-showroom.
Bullet 650: What Could Be Better?
There are areas that could be better. Like most Royal Enfield models, the LED headlight, while fitting the aesthetic, falls short on illumination - something that genuinely needs addressing.
And in 2026, this 243 kg icon still rolls on tube-type wire spoke wheels. A flat tyre will be a task to get sorted, and with twin exhausts in the way, removing the rear wheel is more of an ordeal than it should be. It’s a legitimate gripe – but honestly, the Bullet 650’s overall desirability makes it easy to look past.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Verdict
Park it after a long ride, step back, and take a look – and those shortcomings fade quickly. Understated, desirable, and thoroughly charming, the Bullet 650 may well be the most likeable 650 Twin Royal Enfield has made yet. For anyone who’s always had a thing for the Bullet, it's an easy recommendation – and if we're being honest, it's the kind of motorcycle that makes every excuse to ride feel like a good one.
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|647.95cc
|Engine Type
|Parallel-twin, SOHC
|Maximum Power
|46.4 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Chassis
|Steel tubular spine frame
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Seat Height
|800 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14.8 Litres
|Kerb Weight (90% fuel & oil)
|243 kg
Watch the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Video Review:
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review Image Gallery:
Research More on Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Popular Royal Enfield Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.86 - 2.21 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.35 - 3.66 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.63 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 4.03 - 4.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.53 - 3.82 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.75 - 3.98 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.61 - 3.75 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.49 - 2.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.06 - 3.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.98 - 4.13 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 4, 2026All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global DebutLatest generation of Hyundai's popular hatchback is all set to make its global debut in Brazil next month.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 4, 2026Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Showcased In Delhi; Can Run On Pure EthanolThe flex-fuel variant of one of India's highest-selling cars was unveiled in the presence of road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and petroleum minister Hardeep S Puri.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 4, 20262026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched At Rs 19.72 LakhRefreshed diesel MPV gets updates to the design, new upholstery & trim colours and some added features.2 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026E85 Fuel Rollout Imminent, Could Be Much Cheaper Than PetrolThe Indian government is now emphasising increasing ethanol blending to 85 per cent, or E85 petrol, in comparison to current E20 petrol, where 20 per cent ethanol is mixed with 80 per cent petrol.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 3, 2026Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And MaharashtraWith a view to ease any hesitance that may surface in the mind of commuter motorcycle buyers, Hero MotoCorp has launched flex-fuel variants of two of its most popular models that will go on sale in July.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 3, 20262027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV OptionThe updated Flying Spur range sees the return of the Flying Spur S as well as the addition of new optional features.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 4, 2026Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?We spent some quality time with the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650, and here's our honest take – what we love, and where there's room to do better.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 2, 2026California Superbike School: Finding Speed The Right WayThree days of coaching, track time and self-discovery at California Superbike School revealed that riding faster begins with understanding how to ride better.7 mins read
- Girish Karkera | May 31, 20262026 Honda City e:HEV Review: Smartest Compact Sedan To Buy?The most affordable strong hybrid sedan in India looks more interesting than any of its past avatars1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 29, 2026Skoda Octavia vRS Review: The Sensible Car Every Car Guy (Eventually) WantsThe Skoda Octavia vRS blends practicality with performance. It’s a real enthusiast appeal in a sensible sedan package.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 25, 2026Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle GroundMarking its return, the Renault Duster offers a strong ride quality, a refined 1.3 turbo-petrol engine, balanced handling and lot more impressive cabin. Should you buy it though?5 mins read