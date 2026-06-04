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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?

Preetam Bora
Preetam Bora
1 min read
Jun 04, 2026, 02:44 PM
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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Is This the Most Desirable RE 650 Twin Yet?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The Royal Enfield Bullet is perhaps one of the most iconic nameplates in the brand's history. Dating back to 1932 and manufactured in India since 1955, the Bullet is a name that carries real weight. Now, for the first time, it gets the 648cc parallel-twin engine -and at Rs. 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Bullet 650 becomes the seventh model on Royal Enfield's 650 Twins platform, joining the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Bear, Shotgun, Super Meteor, and Classic 650.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched At Rs. 3.65 Lakh

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Also Read: RE Bullet 650 vs Classic 650 Differences Explained

But does the Bullet 650 manage to carve out its own identity? And is it actually the better buy over the Classic 650? We spent some quality time with it to find out.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review

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RE Bullet 650: Design & Styling

The Bullet 650 is a guaranteed head-turner. One look, and there's absolutely no mistaking what this is.

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The iconic teardrop fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, twin chrome peashooter exhausts, a long single-piece bench seat, and the signature casquette headlamp with tiger-eye pilot lamps – all the Bullet hallmarks are present and accounted for.

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What sets the Bullet 650 apart visually from the Classic 650 are the details. The boxy rear fender, 3D tank and side panel emblems, give it a more distinct identity. Where the Classic is rounder, more chrome-laden and ornate, the Bullet is restrained and proportionate – and honestly, more desirable for it.

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Royal Enfield has also addressed the awkward gap between the rear fender and wheel that was noticeable on the Classic 650, making the Bullet look noticeably neater overall.

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Ergonomics & Riding Position

Swing a leg over and you'll notice the difference immediately. A revised handlebar and single-piece seat with an 800mm saddle height deliver a more upright, neutral riding position compared to the Classic 650 – commanding yet comfortable. Pillion comfort has clearly been given some thought too, with ample space and the trademark tubular grab rail.

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Engine & Performance

The familiar 648cc parallel-twin is refined, characterful, and genuinely enjoyable. At 243 kg kerb weight, the 46 bhp on tap won't win you any drag races – but that was never the point. The 52.3 Nm of torque transforms the Bullet experience in a way that's quite different from the single-cylinder 350cc Bullet.

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The burbly exhaust note, the meaty midrange pull, and the eager parallel-twin all come together to make the Bullet 650 a thoroughly enjoyable companion on the road. Yes, with its weight, it’s not quick off the mark, and is best enjoyed at around 100 kmph, or under - at a relaxed pace, and an unhurried cruise. When pushed, it will go beyond 130 kmph, but that’s when you will start feeling the buzz on the footpegs and the handlebar.

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Ride quality is likeable for the most part, and despite its size and weight, the Bullet 650 feels stable and composed through corners. The trade-off is a slightly stiff rear suspension – not back-breaking, but noticeably firmer than the Bullet 350 if you've been spoiled by that one.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 launched India price carandbike 1

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Prices

The Bullet name has meant something to Indian motorcyclists for seven decades. With the Bullet 650, Royal Enfield has honoured that legacy while keeping things refreshingly honest – one variant, two colours – Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both at Rs. 3.65 lakh ex-showroom.

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Bullet 650: What Could Be Better?

There are areas that could be better. Like most Royal Enfield models, the LED headlight, while fitting the aesthetic, falls short on illumination - something that genuinely needs addressing.

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And in 2026, this 243 kg icon still rolls on tube-type wire spoke wheels. A flat tyre will be a task to get sorted, and with twin exhausts in the way, removing the rear wheel is more of an ordeal than it should be. It’s a legitimate gripe – but honestly, the Bullet 650’s overall desirability makes it easy to look past.

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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Verdict

Park it after a long ride, step back, and take a look – and those shortcomings fade quickly. Understated, desirable, and thoroughly charming, the Bullet 650 may well be the most likeable 650 Twin Royal Enfield has made yet. For anyone who’s always had a thing for the Bullet, it's an easy recommendation – and if we're being honest, it's the kind of motorcycle that makes every excuse to ride feel like a good one.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Key Specifications:

Engine Displacement647.95cc
Engine TypeParallel-twin, SOHC
Maximum Power46.4 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
Peak Torque52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
ChassisSteel tubular spine frame
Ground Clearance154 mm
Seat Height800 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity14.8 Litres
Kerb Weight (90% fuel & oil)243 kg

Watch the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Video Review:

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review Image Gallery:

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