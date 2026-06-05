E85 Fuel Priced At Rs 82.12 Per Litre In Delhi; First E85 Station Inaugurated

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a senior government official inuaugurated Delhi's first E85 fuel dispenser. E85 fuel – which contains 85 per cent ethanol, and just 15 per cent petrol – will be made available alongside E20 fuel, promised petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the launch event. E85 fuel in Delhi is priced at Rs 82.12, making it Rs 20 cheaper than E20 petrol, which currently costs Rs 102.12 in Delhi. Puri mentioned the gap between E20 and E85 fuels will be Rs 20.

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At the event, Puri explained that users of E20-compliant vehicles need not worry, as E20 fuel will continue to be sold alongside E85 fuel across the country. He explained that E85 dispensers will be clearly labelled and open only to E85-compliant vehicles.

The minister also confirmed that anywhere between 50 to 100 E85 dispensers are expected to be opened across India in the coming months. With a target of 500 E85 dispensers by the end of 2026, and an ambitious goal of 5,000 E85 dispensers by end-2027, the ministry has its sights set on countrywide availability of E85 fuel.

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For now, there are no E85-compliant passenger vehicles on sale in India. Hero MotoCorp recently launched flex-fuel variants of the Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe commuter motorcycles, both of which will only start reaching customers from July 2026 onwards. Maruti Suzuki, too, showcased the Wagon R Flex Fuel recently, but there is no clarity on launch timeline.