E85 Petrol Now Available In Mumbai At Rs 91.18 Per Litre

After debuting in the national capital earlier this month, E85 petrol has now made its way to Mumbai. The first E85 fuel dispenser in the city has been installed, with the higher-ethanol fuel priced at Rs 91.18 per litre. For reference, regular petrol in Mumbai currently contains up to 20 per cent ethanol (E20) and is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre. That makes E85 petrol Rs 20.03 per litre cheaper than the standard fuel currently sold at retail outlets in the city.

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As the name suggests, E85 contains 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol, making it knowingly different from the E20 blend that has become the default fuel across India. However, the fuel cannot be used in conventional petrol vehicles and is meant only for vehicles specifically engineered to run on higher ethanol concentrations.

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To avoid confusion at fuel stations, E85 dispensers will be clearly marked and will cater exclusively to E85-compatible vehicles. At present, the list of vehicles capable of running on E85 remains relatively small. Among two-wheelers, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is one of the few motorcycles currently available with E85 compatibility. Hero MotoCorp has also entered the space with the recently launched Splendor Plus Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, though deliveries of both motorcycles are slated to begin in July 2026.

On the passenger vehicle front, the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Wagon R BioFlex is among the first mass-market cars in India capable of operating on E85 fuel. Though for now, the Wagon R BioFlex is only being offered in the commercial and fleet sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration of India's first E85 outlet in Delhi earlier this month, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that between 50 and 100 E85 dispensers are expected to be operational across the country in the coming months. The government has also outlined an expansion plans for the fuel. The target is to have 500 E85 dispensing stations operational by the end of 2026, with that number expected to rise to 5,000 outlets by the end of 2027.