Ather Konarc Is The Name Of Production-Spec EL01 E-Scooter
- Ather Konarc to be launched on August 29.
- Konarc will feature a 14-inch front wheel.
- Likely to be priced between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.
Weeks out from its debut, Ather Energy's upcoming family scooter finally has a name – Ather Konarc. Set to be the most affordable Ather product till date, the Konarc will be launched on August 29, at Ather's upcoming Community Day event. The scooter, which was previewed by the EL01 concept shown in 2025, is also a vital addition to India's electric two-wheeler space, as it will sit in the heart of the e-scooter segment and bring substantial volume to the start-up.
Also Read: Ather Begins Pothole Alerts Rollout For Gen 2 Electric Scooters
Ather Konarc: What the new teaser reveals
The latest teaser provides a glimpse of the final, road-ready Konarc. The scooter's LED daytime running light spans nearly the full width of the apron, with the ‘Ather’ wordmark just above it also being illuminated.
The Konarc also has a front disc brake, which is expected to be standard on the scooter. The Konarc will have a long, single-piece seat, but not as long as the one on the Rizta.
Ather Konarc: Battery, frame and charger
Unlike the 450 series and the Rizta, which make extensive use of aluminium in their construction, the Ather Konarc will switch to a full steel unibody architecture. Ather has previously suggested the Konarc's weight increase will be negligible over its current scooters, despite going from aluminium to steel.
The Konarc will be the first Ather scooter to employ a 14-inch front wheel, but the rear is expected to be a 12-inch wheel. Suspension duties will be handled by a telescopic fork and a single rear shock absorber like on the Rizta, but on the EL01, the rear shock has been moved closer to the tail to liberate more suspension travel.
Also Read: Ather 450X Overtones Series Launched; Gets Faster Charging & New Colours
The Konarc will come with an integrated onboard charger, which will be a more convenient and space-efficient solution compared to a portable charger. However, total underseat storage with the Konarc will be less than what the Rizta offers, which will be one key differentiator between the two scooters that will be sold side-by-side in Ather showrooms.
Ather Konarc: Battery options and expected price
The Konarc is expected to be offered with batteries ranging from 2 kWh to 4 kWh, but the platform can accept a battery as big as 5 kWh, Ather has previously confirmed. The Konarc will also be equipped with a direct-drive motor, just like on the Bajaj Chetak 35.
To be manufactured at Ather's brand new facility in Maharashtra, the Ather Konarc will slot in below the Rizta in the company's scooter lineup. It's likely the base Konarc will duck under the Rs 1 lakh mark, as part of an introductory offer, with the top-spec variant expected to be priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
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