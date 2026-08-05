MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26

JSW MG Motor India will be launching a new electric SUV under the Hector brand soon. The SUV is globally sold as the Wuling Starlight 560, and in some markets as the Eksion, but in India it will be called the MG Hector Hawk. And it will be launched on August 26. Now, globally the SUV is offered in both powertrain choices – Electric Vehicle (EV) as well as plug-in hybrid. However, India will only get the EV version as of now; the PHEV is likely to follow later.

Now, the upcoming Hector Hawk has been spotted in India on multiple occasions. Now, globally, the SUV is offered as a 3-row 7-seater SUV; India will surely get it. However, as we had earlier reported, JSW MG Motor India has trademarked the Hector Hawk Plus name. This means India might also get a 5-seater version, which will be called Hector Hawk, while the 7-seater version will be called Hector Hawk Plus.

The global model packs a 69.2 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery that is paired with a single electric motor attached to the front axle. The motor makes 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque, and offers a maximum range of up to 530 km on a single charge. The PHEV version, on the other hand, gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor. In global markets, this set-up develops a peak of 194 bhp and 230 Nm, offering an EV-only range of 100 km. Cumulative range is claimed to be over 1,000 km.

Visually, MG will restyle the SUV for the Indian market, so we will have to wait and see the level of cosmetic changes. However, the global SUV has a boxy design with an imposing face, beefy cladding and wheel arches, and roof rails. The SUV also gets sleek LED DRLs and headlights, matching taillights, and a spoiler.