India Proposes Mandatory V2V Tech On All New Vehicles From October 2028

The system will use the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band and will work alongside existing on-board sensors, serving as an additional layer of support for systems such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The V2V system will monitor real-time information such as vehicle speed, position, direction and acceleration. It will also detect and communicate potential safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risks, unsafe lane changes and other road safety-related events.

Moreover, the Department of Telecommunications, through a notification dated 10 June 2026, has exempted this frequency band from licensing requirements.

Approved with AIS-230 Safety Standard

The use of the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been approved under the AIS-230 safety standard, which aims to support the deployment of V2V systems and improve road safety.

The AIS-230 safety standard specifies the minimum requirements for the functioning of V2V systems. It includes safety, performance and cybersecurity-related tests that must be met for certification.

The Ministry had earlier constituted a special Task Force to study the implementation of intelligent transport technologies in India. The Task Force recommended the use of the 5.9 GHz radio frequency band to support V2V communication and improve road safety.

The Central Motor Vehicles Rules–Technical Standing Committee discussed the AIS-230 standard during its meeting held on 7 May 2026.

The implementation will be carried out in two phases. Under Phase 1, effective from 1 October 2027, any new vehicle, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks, that is equipped with V2V technology must comply with the AIS-230 standard.

In Phase 2, all cars, two-wheelers, buses and trucks will be required to be equipped with V2V communication systems complying with the AIS-230 standard.