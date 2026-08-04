Updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spotted on Test

We already knew that Bajaj Auto was planning to launch the new N160, and now the motorcycle has been spotted testing on the roads as well. Since its launch, the N160 has been well received and has been a consistent performer for Bajaj. With Bajaj itself teasing this spy shot, the company wants to ensure that this update generates enough hype before the official launch on August 12.

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As for the motorcycle, this isn't an all-out change but rather an update. Visually, the biggest changes could be a new DRL, a slightly revised headlight, and new colour options.

On the features front, expect additions such as a colour LCD screen, which has already been seen on the next-generation Pulsar 125. The updated console is also expected to include smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, and other connected features.

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The update is expected to extend to the engine as well. The current 2-valve head could be replaced with a 4-valve setup, meaning the 164.82 cc engine is likely to get a bump in power. Expect better acceleration and improved rideability.

The current Bajaj N160 is priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), and the updated model is expected to command a premium. The bike will continue to rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.