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KTM 390 Adventure S, Adventure R Prices Increased By Rs 8,000 In India

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Aug 04, 2026, 01:30 PM
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KTM 390 Adventure S, Adventure R Prices Increased By Rs 8,000 In India
Key Highlights
  • KTM 390 Adventure S and R receive Rs 8,000 price hike.
  • Adventure S now priced at Rs 4.05 lakh; Adventure R at Rs 3.86 lakh.
  • No mechanical or feature updates.

KTM India has increased the prices of its 390 Adventure range, with both the Adventure S and Adventure R receiving a price hike of Rs 8,000. Following the revision, the 390 Adventure S is priced at Rs 4.05 lakh, while the 390 Adventure R now retails at Rs 3.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Apart from the updated pricing, there are no changes to either motorcycle.

The 390 Adventure S continues to be the more road-focused offering in the lineup. It comes equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels, along with revised suspension settings that help keep the seat height at a relatively accessible 830 mm.

KTM 390 Adventure R India launch carandbike edited 4

The Adventure R, meanwhile, is designed with a greater focus on off-road riding. It features 230 mm of suspension travel at both ends, firmer suspension tuning and a significantly taller 880 mm seat height to maximise off-road capability.

Powering both motorcycles is KTM's 398.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Duke Introduced With 350cc Engine

KTM 390 adventure 2026 Carandbike awards 2

Both models continue to offer an extensive electronics package, including cruise control, switchable cornering traction control, cornering ABS, Off-road ABS and three riding modes—Street, Rain and Off-road. These functions are accessed via a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

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