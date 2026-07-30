Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?
- Kia Syros EV offers more power, faster AC charging and a roomier cabin than its rivals
- Real-world range is expected to be around 430-450km
- Comes with 42kWh and 52kWh battery pack options
At the advent of EVs, we saw bigger and more expensive EVs establishing themselves fairly quickly. Now it’s the time for the mass market segment to get its share of the EV wave, and the under Rs 20 lakh bracket is seeing some serious action now. The Tata Nexon EV and the MG Windsor EV have set the bar high in their own ways. Now Kia has entered the fight with the Syros EV, and on paper, it arrives with a very convincing package which makes it hard to ignore. But does the new Syros EV have what it takes to be the new benchmark? After spending time behind the wheel, the answer is a little more nuanced.
Exterior Design
The Syros, when it came out last year, was one of the most talked-about Kia designs. Its quirky upright proportions, squared-off surfaces and unconventional styling divided opinions. Ironically, the same design now feels far more natural on an electric vehicle.
There aren't many visual differences between the petrol and electric versions apart from the closed-off front grille and very few EV-specific details, but the overall design suits the electric nature of the Syros perfectly. The unique alloy wheel design, clean body surfaces and youthful colour options give the Syros EV a distinctive identity without trying too hard.
We think if the Syros EV had arrived before its ICE counterpart (which is having a hard time setting the sales chart on fire), maybe the masses’ opinion about its design wouldn’t have been so harsh. Because it’s easier to accept the radical design with an EV nature (take the Windsor for example).
Interior And Features
Of late, Kia has built its reputation on feature-loaded cabins, and the Syros EV is no different. There’s a long list of features in this range-topping X-Line trim, but even across the trims, you get a decently decked-up cabin. Talking about the cabin, the dashboard layout feels modern, while the dual-tone interior themes and vibrant upholstery options like the “Cool Blue” and “Hunter Green” give the cabin a premium and youthful character.
More importantly, the Syros makes excellent use of its compact footprint. Thanks to the EV architecture, the floating centre console frees up additional storage space and makes the cabin feel even airier. The rear seats are another highlight here. There's generous legroom, reclining rear seats, fore-aft adjustment and seat ventilation, making it one of the better family cars in this segment. Like most EVs, the under-thigh support at the rear is slightly compromised because of the battery pack beneath the floor, but it isn't a deal-breaker.
Driving Performance and Range
The Syros EV uses the same 42kWh and 52kWh battery options seen in the Hyundai Creta Electric and Kia Clavis EV. In its higher-spec version, the electric motor produces 170bhp and 255Nm. Performance is exactly what most buyers would expect from a modern electric SUV. It's smooth, silent and effortless in everyday driving. Power delivery is linear, making city driving extremely easy, while the instant torque helps during quick overtakes.
One aspect that stands out immediately is visibility. The upright windscreen, large glass area and commanding seating position make the Syros feel easy to place on the road, especially in urban traffic. The regenerative braking system offers three levels of adjustment, while Kia's i-Pedal one-pedal driving mode can be activated independently in any of the three regen levels. It works naturally and isn't overly aggressive, making it easy to get accustomed to.
There are three drive modes on offer. Eco and Normal feel fairly similar in everyday driving, and the difference between the two is barely noticeable. But the Sport mode noticeably sharpens throttle response and brings in some enthusiasm when you want some excitement behind the wheel.
As for the range, Kia claims a driving range of over 520km, and we weren’t able to do a range test for it in the limited time we had with the car as the conditions weren't suitable for conducting a proper range test, and media vehicles typically don't deliver representative efficiency figures after repeated hard acceleration and continuous filming. Based on Kia's proven battery management system and initial observations, a realistic driving range of around 430- 450 km appears achievable for the larger battery version.
Ride And Handling
As for the ride and handling, the steering is direct and responsive, although it feels artificially weighted instead of communicative. It changes direction confidently and remains predictable, but it doesn't offer much feedback through the wheel.
The suspension tuning leans towards the firmer side. On smooth roads, it feels composed and planted. However, smaller surface imperfections are noticeable, suggesting that rougher roads and broken urban patches may expose a slightly firmer ride than some buyers would prefer.
Verdict
The Kia Syros EV enters one of India's busiest EV segments with a remarkably well-rounded package. It looks distinctive and modern without going overboard, offers one of the most spacious cabins in its class, comes loaded with features, delivers effortless performance and packs competitive driving range. While it isn't the most engaging SUV to drive and its firm suspension may not suit every road condition, those are relatively small compromises in an otherwise impressive package.
More importantly, Kia has priced it aggressively enough to disrupt a segment that has largely been dominated by the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV. Is it the outright best electric SUV under Rs 20 lakh? That depends on what you value most. But one thing is certain: the Kia Syros EV has raised the benchmark, and every rival in this segment now has a serious new competitor to worry about.
Pictures By Pawan Dagia
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