Audi’s GLS-Rivalling Q9 SUV Unveiled With 6- And 8-Cylinder Engines

Audi’s finally entered the full-size luxury SUV segment with the arrival of the all-new Q9 SUV. Set to take on the likes of the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7, the Q9 is Audi’s largest SUV ever, measuring 5307 mm long, 2010 mm wide, and 1806 mm tall, and sitting on a wheelbase stretching to 3141 mm. In terms of looks, the Q9 adopts Audi’s latest design direction, sharing many styling details with other new-gen Audi SUVs on sale in global markets.

Also read: All-New Audi Q9 Flagship SUV Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Interior Revealed





Up front, the Q9’s fascia is dominated by an oversized grille with new vertical louvres flanked by a now familiar split headlamp set-up similar to other new-gen Audi SUVs. The Q9 gets Digital Matrix headlamps and OLED taillights as standard; as with the new Q7, these units can project patterns onto the pavement. Moving to the sides, the Q9 also gets the softer bodylines seen on newer Audis along with prominent bulges to the front fenders and rear haunches to give the SUV a more muscular look. At the rear, the design is rounded out by a split lighting set-up with a lightbar and illuminated Audi logo. Alloy wheel sizes range between 20 and 23 inches.

Also read: Third-Gen Audi Q7 Debuts With Diesel-Only Line-Up; Gets Six-Seater Layout For First Time





Select markets also get a sportier SQ9 identifiable by its more mesh-style grille, sharper alloy wheel designs and quad exhaust at the rear.

SQ9 gets a different grille pattern, different bumpers, sharper alloys and a quad exhaust.

Audi had previously unveiled the interior of the Q9 in May 2026 in the build-up to the SUV’s global debut. Audi’s flagship SUV ships with a triple screen layout as standard, including a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 14.5-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch front passenger display. The highlight tech, however, are the doors, which are electrically actuated and can be opened or closed at the push of a button. The Q9 goes on sale globally with a seven-seat layout as standard, with the rear rows feature split folding seats with a power-folding function. Optionally, the second row can be fitted with individual seats with a range of electrical adjustments.

Also read: Audi Nuvolari Debuts As Limited-Run 987 bhp Hybrid Supercar





Focusing on other features offered, the Q9 packs in tech such as an illuminated panoramic sunroof with a four-zone opacity control, a 22-speaker 4D Bang & Olufsen surround sound system with actuators built into the front seats, Qi2.2 wireless phone chargers, and ambient lighting that provides visual cues to issue warnings or mirror turn signal functions. For seating comfort, the Q9 can be configured with heated, ventilated and massaging seats in the first row, while the captain chairs in the second row can be optioned with heating and ventilation. As with all new Audis, the Q9 offers a full suite of ADAS tech.



Also Read: Audi SQ8 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore

Moving to the powerplant, Audi has confirmed that the Q9 will go on sale in Europe solely as a diesel SUV. The North American variants, meanwhile, will be petrol-only, including the option for a sportier SQ9. For Europe, the diesel engine of choice is the 3.0-litre V6 replete with 48V mild hybrid tech. Depending on the country, the unit will be offered in two states of tune - 241 bhp and 500 Nm or 295 bhp and 630 Nm.



For North America, the standard powerplant is the familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 - a unit shared with Porsche. Peak power stands at 429 bhp and 599 Nm. The SQ9 meanwhile arrives with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine under the hood pushing out 591 bhp and 800 Nm, capable of propelling the 2.5 tonne SUV to 100 kmph in 4 seconds flat. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard for all engine options, as is quattro all-wheel drive. Adaptive air suspension is also standard.



Audi says that the order books for the new Q9 are now open in Europe and in North America, with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2026. As for India, the Q9 is likely to make its way here as well in the coming years, as Audi will look to shore up its high-end luxury car portfolio.