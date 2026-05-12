All-New Audi Q9 Flagship SUV Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Interior Revealed
- New Q9 to take on Mercedes GLS, BMW X7
- Gets powered doors, triple screens and more
- Debut within next two months
Audi has previewed its first-ever rival to the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 with the all-new Q9. Set to debut in by July 2026, the Q9 will be Audi’s largest SUV to date and will sit above the Q7 as a flagship three-row luxury SUV.
Also read: Audi SQ8 Review: The Performance SUV That Actually Makes Sense
Audi Q9: Styling
For now, Audi has only shown the Q9 as a camouflaged prototype, though the relation to the rest of Audi’s new-gen models is immediate. The front features an oversized grille flanked by a split headlamp design with a slim air vent low down on the bumper. The new two-dimensional illuminated Audi logo features in the grille as well. Down the slides, you can see some prominent flares on the front and rear fenders. At the rear, you get Audi’s new tail lamp design with an edge-to-edge lightbar underlining the main lighting units. The tailgate also features the illuminated Audi logo.
Audi Q9: Interior
Also read: Audi Unveiled E7X Electric SUV Under AUDI Sub-Brand; Claims 750km Range
Moving to the cabin, we get an upclose look at the cabin of the all-new Q9, which again doesn’t feel too far off from other new-gen Audis such as the new-gen A6 and Q3. The central touchscreen and digital driver display sit on a curved panel atop the dashboard, with the front passenger also getting his own dedicated touchscreen. The Q9 also looks to adopt the fixed stalks with control switches first seen on the new Q3, with the gear selector on the right stalk and the light and wiper controls on the left.
The centre console is free of any clutter and houses twin wireless charging pads, a storage cubby, and the engine start button. Most in-car controls look to be placed on the central touchscreen. Depending on the seat options selected, the front seats can feature ventilation and massage functions aside from power adjustment.
Also read: India-bound New Audi Q3 Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP
Moving to the second row, buyers can opt for individual captain chairs with ventilation or a standard bench-style seat. The latter features child seat mounting points for all three seats. Not too many details were shared about the third row, though the seat back is power-folding.
On the feature front, the Q9 packs in features such as a panoramic sunroof as standard (with electronic dimmable zones on top variants), selectable ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats in all rows, a 4D Bang & Olufsen sound system with actuators in the front seats and electrically operated doors front and rear with key, mobile app and touchscreen-based controls. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Also Read: Third-Gen Audi Q3 Revealed With Electrified Powertrains, New Tech
Audi Q9: Powertrains
Details on the powertrain remain scarce, though Audi is expected to offer the Q9 with six- and eight-cylinder engine options alongside plug-in hybrid powertrains. It remains to be seen if a Q9 e-tron will also be on the cards.
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