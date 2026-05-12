Honda NX500 E-Clutch Launched In India At Rs 7.44 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the NX500 E-Clutch in India at Rs 7.44 lakh. The new variant introduces Honda’s electronic clutch technology to the middleweight adventure tourer and commands a premium of Rs 1.11 lakh over the standard NX500, which is priced at Rs 6.33 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

What Is Honda E-Clutch?

In simple terms, Honda’s E-Clutch system reduces the need to use the clutch lever during starts, stops and gear shifts, while still keeping the motorcycle’s regular manual gearbox intact. The system uses an electronic actuator to manage clutch engagement during shifting.

Unlike a fully automatic transmission, riders can still use the clutch lever normally whenever they want. If manual input is detected, the system steps back automatically before re-engaging on its own later. Honda has also provided the option to switch the E-Clutch function off completely through the TFT display.

The setup also allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts through the gear lever, much like a quickshifter. With the addition of the E-Clutch hardware, kerb weight has increased by 3 kg, taking the NX500 to 199 kg.

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2026 Honda NX500 E-Clutch details

Apart from the addition of E-Clutch technology and new colour options, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. The NX500 continues to be powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 46 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The adventure motorcycle is equipped with Showa SFF-BP upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by twin front disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. The NX500 rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

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Feature highlights include a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity for navigation, calls and music controls, along with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and full LED lighting.

The closest rival to the NX500 in India is the recently launched BMW F 450 GS Trophy, which is priced at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda is offering the NX500 E-Clutch in two colour options: Pearl White and Gunpowder Black. Bookings are now open across Honda BigWing dealerships.