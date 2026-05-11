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Toyota To Build New Car Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Lakh Vehicles A Year

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
May 11, 2026, 12:38 PM
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Toyota To Build New Car Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Lakh Vehicles A Year
Key Highlights
  • New plant to commence operations in 2029
  • It will have an annual capacity of 1 lakh vehicles
  • Toyota says a new SUV will be built at the facility

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced that will construct a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, its third in India and first outside Karnataka. The plant will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will start production in the first half of 2029. Toyota’s two plants currently are located in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Land Cruiser FJ

Toyota has not confirmed which vehicles will be manufactured at the new plant apart from revealing that it will be a new SUV. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles and will have 2,800 employees approximately.

Also Read: 5 New Cars Coming In May 2026: EVs, Hybrids And SUVs To Be Launched

This comes a few months after Mahindra announced that it is working on making its biggest automobile manufacturing facility in Nagpur. Maharashtra has got some big ticket investments in the recent past with Hyundai also commencing operations at its plant in Talegaon. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India also has a manufacturing plant located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

# toyota Kirloskar India# manufacturing plant# maharashtra# Cars# Cover Story# Auto Industry

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