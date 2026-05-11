Toyota To Build New Car Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Lakh Vehicles A Year

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced that will construct a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, its third in India and first outside Karnataka. The plant will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will start production in the first half of 2029. Toyota’s two plants currently are located in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Toyota has not confirmed which vehicles will be manufactured at the new plant apart from revealing that it will be a new SUV. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles and will have 2,800 employees approximately.

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This comes a few months after Mahindra announced that it is working on making its biggest automobile manufacturing facility in Nagpur. Maharashtra has got some big ticket investments in the recent past with Hyundai also commencing operations at its plant in Talegaon. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India also has a manufacturing plant located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.