5 New Cars Coming In May 2026: EVs, Hybrids And SUVs To Be Launched

May is here and it promises to be another month in which a lot of new cars will be launched. These include some vehicles which have already been unveiled and their prices will be announced now while some will be absolutely new products which haven’t been seen earlier. The 5 new cars that are slated to launch in May includes everything from EVs to hybrids and SUVs. And after a while there’s a new compact sedan as well that’s hitting the roads this month. Here are all the cars.

Tata Sierra EV

The electric version of Tata Sierra will hit the roads towards the end of May. The Sierra EV is likely to get some design changes when compared to its ICE counterpart while features in the cabin are largely expected to remain the same. Though still not confirmed, the SUV could come with multiple battery pack options including the 75 kWh pack with dual motors. You expect the Sierra EV to come with a real world range of 500 kms. It also likely to get all-round safety with many ADAS functions and a 5 star safety rating.

Honda ZR-V

A brand new hybrid from Honda is hitting the Indian roads soon. The Honda ZR-V will be launched on May 22 and will come to India as a completely built up unit (CBU). The 4.5 meter long SUV sits between the HR-V and CR-V in the global portfolio of the company. The cabin is dominated by a freestanding touchscreen and gets features like a wireless charger, heads up display and electric tailgate. The ZR-V runs on a 2.0 L Petrol engine along with two electric motors which make 181 bhp & 315 Nm. ADAS functions will also be offered.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Choosing The Right Three Row Family Mover



Honda City facelift

The Japanese carmaker will launch not one but two cars on May 22. Yes, we’re talking about the City which is expected to get some feature updates. This will be the second major facelift of the fifth generation of the sedan and is likely to get some tweaks in design along with new features like a 360 view camera, bigger touchscreen, electric driver seat and front ventilated seats. Engine options are expected to remain as earlier including the Hybrid which will continue to be offered.

MG Majestor

After revealing its Fortuner rival Majestor in February MG Motor India will finally reveal the prices of the SUV in May. Loaded with features including ventilated and massage seats, heated ORVMs and 3-zone climate control, the Majestor also promises good space on all 3 rows with a wheelbase of close to 3 meters. Its got some exclusive offroad features too including crawl control and a triple differential lock. Loaded with ADAS functions the SUV runs on a 2.0 litre Diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and gets both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains.

Also Read: Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch On May 22

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota’s first electric offering in the Indian market, the urban cruiser Ebella will also be launched in the next few weeks. The SUV was first shown in January and now the Japanese carmaker will reveal its prices including BaaS options. Based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Ebella gets 2 battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh, the latter offering a claimed range of 541 kms in one charge. The cabin gets twin 10.2 inch screens as a part of a single unit and gets features like ventilated front seats, wireless charging and a JBL sound system. For safety, Ebella gets ADAS functions and 7 airbags.