2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes Everything

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The Yezdi Scrambler had a lot of promise when it was first launched in 2022, but it also came with its fair share of rough edges. Classic Legends has clearly been listening, and the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler seems to be the answer – which is a significantly reworked motorcycle, not just a refresh. The new Yezdi Scrambler comes with an almost all-new engine, updated chassis, improved features and a lighter overall package.

Also Read: 2026 Yezdi Scrambler - What's New?

Starting at just under ₹2 lakh (Ex-showroom), does it manage to impress and make a strong case in an increasingly competitive segment. We’ve been spending some time with the updated Yezdi Scrambler to get a sense of what it offers.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Design & Build Quality

At first glance, the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler's stance and proportions will feel familiar. It’s a familiar silhouette, but the details are different. The fuel tank shape and design have been changed, along with the decals, and the side panels, shaped like oval number boards, are typical of vintage dirt and flat-track bikes. The number “69” on the side panels is a homage to when the Yezdi brand was officially established in India, as a spin-off from the original Jawa brand.

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review



Spend a few minutes with the new Scrambler and the improvements become apparent. Overall quality levels, weld quality, and fit and finish have all been significantly upgraded over the first-generation model. There are some practical design changes too – a horizontally placed radiator for better cooling, and a single, centrally routed exhaust that offers improved thermal management, replacing the old cross-port one-into-two exhaust design.

It may not be a dramatic visual transformation, but the 2026 Scrambler feels like a considerably more premium and well-put-together motorcycle than its predecessor – and in this segment, that matters.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Scrambler First Ride Review

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Ergonomics & Comfort

Swing a leg over the new Yezdi Scrambler, and the 813 mm seat height, combined with the tapered front section, makes it easy and accessible for most riders. Over longer stints in the saddle however, the riding position starts to feel cramped, particularly for the lower body, with footpegs placed slightly higher for better clearance. This is likely to make frequent breaks a necessity on longer rides.

Pillion comfort too, leaves something to be desired. The space on offer is cramped and not particularly friendly for a passenger - the Scrambler is best enjoyed solo.

But what is noticeable and quite likeable is the 10 kg weight reduction, partly due to the switch to the single-exhaust system from the twin exhausts of the earlier model, as well as lighter engine mass.

Also Read: 2025 Jawa 42 FJ Review

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Engine & Performance

The headline update on the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is the updated single-cylinder engine – and Classic Legends has named it the Katar unit.

This 334cc, four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled engine features a completely reworked valvetrain, block and crank, all with lighter construction for better performance and significantly improved NVH levels. Bore and stroke remain the same as before, but power and torque have both gone up – the Katar now makes 29.6 bhp and 30 Nm, an increase of 1 bhp and 1.8 Nm over the outgoing engine.

And this is just the beginning – the Katar engine is expected to make its way into the Yezdi Adventure in the future as well.

Fuelling though could have been crisper, particularly in off-on throttle transitions. As long as you have the revs up, you won’t feel this, but try using the lower revs, and the shortcomings in the fuel map, at least on our test unit, become apparent.

Overall refinement has noticeably improved, but considering it's a 334 cc, single-cylinder unit, you will feel some vibes after 6,000 rpm. It's not something which is bothersome, but the buzz at higher revs is noticeable, just so you know. In our tests, in combined use in city, highway and mild trails, the new Yezdi Scrambler returned fuel efficiency figures of 28 kmpl.

The six-speed gearbox has also been optimised for slicker, more eager shifts - and the refinement shows when you work through the transmission. You can sit at 100 kmph all day long, and there’s enough grunt to make light work of reaching there. Roll-on acceleration from 80-100 kmph is pretty good, despite the small size of the engine, and overall, the updated engine feels more refined, freer-revving and more eager overall.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Chassis & Suspension

The chassis has been redesigned as well. The dual cradle frame is now lighter and stiffer, improving overall handling and feel. Suspension has been retuned for better damping and rebound performance, with telescopic front forks offering 150mm of travel and five-step preload adjustable twin rear shocks with 130mm of travel.

The front end offers good feedback and balance, and around corners, the new Yezdi Scrambler offers a level of agility that is quite likeable. So long as you’re on smooth tarmac, the overall suspension set-up will not leave you wanting for more.

The revised spring and damping setup handle broken patches and rough terrain with far better composure than the outgoing model. Push the pace though, and the suspension's limitations do become apparent. On tarmac, at highway speeds, the rear suspension feels bouncy when encountering dips on tarmac, or wavy sections in the surface.

Once you get off the road though, you will feel the need for better suspension, particularly if you have off-road experience and try to push the Scrambler over the rough. A more premium suspension set-up definitely could have complemented the Yezdi Scrambler’s refinement. But then again, this isn't a hardcore off-road motorcycle and shouldn't be judged as one.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Features & Electronics

On the features front, the 2026 Scrambler comes with three ride modes across two engine maps. Road and Off-Road modes offer full performance, while Rain mode dials back throttle response for better traction in slippery conditions. Each preset mode also adjusts traction control levels accordingly, and in Off-Road mode, rear ABS is deactivated – giving the rider full control when the terrain demands it.

One genuine gripe with the new Scrambler is that changing ride modes isn't as intuitive or easy as it should be. For a motorcycle that's supposed to be entertaining and fun, a frustrating interface gets in the way of the experience. It's something which will alleviate the user experience if Classic Legends could address.

Also Read: 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Launched At Rs. 2 Lakh

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Variants & Pricing

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is offered in four colour options, with pricing as follows:

Legacy Black : ₹1,99,950 (ex-showroom)

: ₹1,99,950 (ex-showroom) OG Yellow : ₹2,05,950 (ex-showroom)

: ₹2,05,950 (ex-showroom) Rally Blue: ₹2,08,950 (ex-showroom)

For what you're getting - a significantly improved engine, updated chassis, improved electronics and a lighter, more refined package, the pricing is sharp and competitive.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Design Bouncy ride at higher speed Price Cramped riding position, uncomfortable for pillion Enjoyable, refined engine No connected features & display visibility Reduced weight

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Verdict: Is it Worth Buying?

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is a significantly better motorcycle than the one it replaces -more refined, more capable, more premium, and meaningfully lighter. The new Katar engine is the real star of the show, and the sharper chassis and ride modes add genuine real-world usability, both on tarmac and off it.

At under ₹2 lakh, it makes a compelling case in an increasingly competitive segment. If the first-generation Scrambler left you curious but unconvinced, the 2026 version deserves a serious second look – because Classic Legends has clearly listened and delivered.

The company says it's pro-actively working on improving the after-sales experience and will expand its network to 500 by the end of the year.

And when you stack it up against the competition, that price tag makes the decision even easier. Go take a test ride. This might just be the scrambler you've been waiting for.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Key Specifications:

Engine 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC Max Power 29.6 bhp @ 8,100 rpm Peak Torque 30 Nm @ 6,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Seat Height 813 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 Litres Kerb Weight 174 kg

2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review Image Gallery: