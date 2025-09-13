HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets significantly updated from the ground up, with updated chassis, refined engine and design. But is it all style, or is there real substance underneath? Read on.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is significantly improved
  • Updated 334cc Alpha2 engine with gear-based mapping
  • Stiffened frame, updated suspension and two ride modes

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA

 

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster arrives with a fresh look and substantial updates under the skin. From a revamped chassis and refined 334 cc, liquid-cooled ‘Alpha2’ engine to the introduction of ride modes and upgraded suspension, the Yezdi Roadster has got a significant all-round update. And all that at a highly competitive, sub-Rs. 2 lakh price tag. To see if it lives up to the hype, we took it on a two-day ride from Mysuru to the green hills of Coorg and back. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched

2025 Yezdi Roadster 11

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster makes quite a statement with its updated design details

 

Also Read: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Prices Slashed After GST Revision

 

The new Yezdi Roadster combines good looks, sharp dynamics, and decent performance to make it a compelling choice in the sub-350cc modern classic segment.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Design & Ergonomics

 

From the first glance, the Yezdi Roadster commands attention. Its low-slung stance, wide handlebars, and muscular fuel tank exude a rugged, road-ready attitude – a modern classic that proudly wears its Yezdi heritage. The Sharkskin Blue colour option of our test bike is particularly attractive, giving the Roadster fresh appeal and a hint of premium appeal. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure - What's New?

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Accessories 2

There are a lot of black elements on the 2025 Yezdi Roadster. A few more brighter colour options would have been welcome.

 

The other colours, in my opinion, have too many matte black elements which somehow seem to overdo the “blacked out” theme – with black alloy wheels and blacked-out engine and crank cases. But there’s refinement in the design, whether it’s in the detailing, the finishes or the proportions. In all, it’s bold and it’s balanced, and whether it’s parked or on the move, the new Yezdi Roadster knows how to turn heads.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 22

 

 

Swing a leg over it, and the wide handlebar falls into place easily, and the 795 mm seat height will offer a friendly and accessible perch to riders of different heights and build. At 183.4 kg kerb weight, it strikes a fine balance between aggressive styling and rider-friendly ergonomics. Ground clearance of 171 mm and a 1440 mm wheelbase promise confidence on different road conditions and terrain. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Jawa 42 FJ Review

2025 Yezdi Roadster 13

The circular single-pod LCD display has all necessary information, but visibility under direct sunlight could have been better 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster - Features & Pricing

 

The single-pod LCD display gives you all the vital info – speed, gear position, fuel, trip meters and clock, but sunlight visibility remains a weak spot. The 2025 Roadster comes in five striking colours, with prices starting at Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharkskin Blue base variant. The top-tier Shadow Black model, equipped with premium features like LED indicators and a flat handlebar, is priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh. All variants get two ride modes (more on that later), as well as standard dual-channel ABS. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Colour Variant with New Prices:

 

Colour VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Sharkskin Blue₹1,93,565
Smoke Grey₹1,96,321
Bloodrush Maroon₹2,00,018
Savage Green₹2,04,628
Shadow Black₹2,08,315

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 9

2025 Yezdi Roadster - Variants & Customisation

 

On the first day, we rode in a convoy from Mysuru to the outskirts of Madikeri in Coorg. Our test unit is the base variant in Sharkskin Blue – colour I particularly like in the new Roadster. It comes with halogen-type turn indicators and a round taillight mounted on the side-mounted rear tyre hugger. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster flat handlebar shadow black

The Yezdi Roadster in Shadown Black gets a straight handlebar as well as LED turn indicators with integrated taillight as standard.

 

The higher variants don’t get any mechanical changes, but the top-spec “premium” variant gets a straight and flat handlebar, as well as LED turn indicators with integrated taillight on the indicators. There is also the choice of opting for just LED turn indicators with the taillight mounted on the tyre hugger. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 23During the ride, I noticed several other bikes with the tyre hugger-mounted taillight bobbing up and down when going over road undulations, potholes and speed breakers. The design of the rear tyre hugger, which has its anchor points on just one side, tends to make it vibrate and bounce up and down on the move - not exactly a pretty sight. For anyone considering the new Yezdi Roadster, I would recommend opting for the cleaner, integrated taillight set-up with the LED turn indicators. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Accessories 1

Over 50 factory accessories from crash protection to lighting tweaks, seat options and headlight cowls and windshields are available

 

And there are other custom options to choose from as well, including custom kits like the Starter Kit, City Bike with Solo Kit, City Bike with Pillion Kit, Tourer with Pillion Kit, Cruiser with Pillion Kit, etc. 

 

If personalisation is your thing, there are over 50 different accessories to choose from, including crash guards, headlight cowls, headlight grille, luggage racks, and either one long single-piece seat or a two-piece split seat set-up, with a detachable pillion seat. You have the option of kitting out the Yezdi Roadster any which way you want in various combinations of accessories.

2025 Yezdi Roadster 19

The 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine makes 28.8 bhp at 7,500 rom and 29.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster - Engine & Performance

 

Under the tank sits the upgraded liquid-cooled ‘Alpha2’ 334 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine, a motor which has been used across the latest Jawa and Yezdi models, all featuring different gear-based mapping. The Alpha2 first made its debut in the Jawa 350, followed by the Yezdi Adventure, Jawa 42 Bobber as well as the Jawa 42 FJ. In the new Roadster, the second, third and fourth gears are tuned to deliver low speed tractability, using efficient use of available engine torque. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 4

The Roadster picks up speed briskly, but with the exhaust baffles removed from our test bikes, the loud note robs refinement 

 

With 28.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, the Roadster delivers brisk acceleration that feels urgent without being overwhelming – perfect for urban rides and spirited weekend jaunts. Fifth gear is good enough to potter around town at 40 kmph, and will go beyond 90 kmph, while sixth gear is an overdrive, for relaxed high-speed cruising. The gear-based engine mapping ensures smooth power delivery, making the Roadster equally adept at relaxed cruising or aggressive acceleration through the hills.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 3

The single-cylinder engine is buzzy, particularly at around 7,000 rpm, and beyond the ton, speed builds up slowly.

 

The Yezdi Roadster’s engine is happiest cruising at around 90-100 kmph but will go beyond 120 kmph when prodded for an urgent overtake. But there are vibes at triple digit speeds, not too intrusive, but the buzz is felt, as any single-cylinder engine will probably have. The 6-speed gearbox though is slick, while the slip and assist clutch ensures light lever action, reducing fatigue during longer rides. Our test bikes were fitted with exhausts without DB killers, unleashing a raw, roaring note that some riders will love. I’d prefer my ride with the baffles intact – for a little more restrained, and little more refined ride experience.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 1

Ride quality is firm, but not stiff and uncomfortable, but what is impressive is the bike's dynamics.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster – Ride, Handling & Dynamics

 

Yezdi’s new reinforced frame and subframe, combined with a reworked suspension setup give the Roadster a planted, composed feel on both highways and twisty backroads. The 41mm telescopic fork with 135mm travel upfront and twin rear shocks with 106mm travel offer a ride that is firm, but not stiff. The ride quality is taut, but will not make the bike bottom out, or throw it off balance, even when tackling sharp potholes and the occasional unmarked speedbreaker at high speed.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 24

The new Yezdi Roadster has impressive dynamics, and is willing to be pushed around a twisty road.

 

But point it towards a twisty road, like we did on the first morning, up Chamundi Hills on the outskirts of Mysuru, and the Yezdi Roadster sheds its modern classic calm for something far sportier. There’s agility, composure and a willingness to be pushed harder. Sure, it’s not as sharp as a sportbike, neither is it meant to be, but mid-corner corrections didn’t throw up any alarming moments, or sense of doubt. 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 29

The stiffened chassis is eager to dance through the bends, and the steel braced MRF rubber offers good grip, when leaned over, and when grabbing a handful of brake to shed speed in a hurry. The ByBre braking system with dual-channel ABS, and a 320 mm disc up front, complemented by a 240 mm rear disc, offers confident stopping power, even under hard braking.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 26

Riding dynamics see a major boost thanks to:

 

  • A stiffer frame and subframe
  • 41mm telescopic fork with 135 mm travel and revised damping
  • New rear twin shocks with 106 mm travel

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 21

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster has a lot going for it - attractive design, impressive handling and decent performance.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Verdict – Worthy Name & Improved Than Before

 

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster makes a strong statement. With improved rideability, performance upgrades, new features and a design that is certain to win hearts, it firmly plants itself in the entry-level modern classic segment. And that’s not all. The brand is now working on strengthening its network across the length and breadth of India – with a planned 50 per cent increase in sales and service footprint.

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster 10

Priced from Rs. 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom), the 2025 Yezdi Roadster offers a good package in the sub-350 cc modern classic segment.

 

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster will make a strong claim in the sub-350 cc modern classic segment with its blend of bold style, tangible substance and accessible pricing with a starting price of under ₹2 lakh. For anyone considering a 350 cc modern classic, that blends attitude with real-world usability, the new Yezdi Roadster is ready, and roaring, and deserves a serious look. 

 

Watch the new Yezdi Roadster video review:
 

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Key Specifications:

 

Engine Displacement334cc
Engine TypeSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC
Gearbox6-speed with slip & assist clutch
Max Power28.8 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Peak Torque29.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Seat Height795 mm
Ground Clearance171 mm
Kerb Weight183.4 kg
Suspension (Front)41 mm telescopic fork, 135 mm travel
Suspension (Rear)Twin shocks, 106 mm travel
Ride Modes2 (City & Power)
Price Range (Ex-showroom)₹1.94 - ₹2.08 Lakh
# 2025 Yezdi Roadster# 2025 Yezdi Roadster Review# 2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride# 2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review# Yezdi Roadster handling# Yezdi Roadster performance# Yezdi Roadster dynamics# Yezdi Roadster 2025 price# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • The Yezdi Roadster is the most-affordable model in the Yezdi motorcycle range and the closest in design to the old Yezdi bikes.
