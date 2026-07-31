TVS Raider Doctor Doom Edition Launched At Rs 95,320

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition at Rs 95,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest addition expands the Raider Super Squad range, which already includes Iron Man, Black Panther, Deadpool and Wolverine-themed motorcycles.

The Doctor Doom Edition wears a Spectral Green paint scheme that features a colour-shifting finish transitioning from green to brown under different lighting conditions. It also gets Doctor Doom-inspired graphics on the fuel tank and side panels, akin to the other super squad Raider models.

Mechanically, however, nothing has changed. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 124.8cc, air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 11 bhp and 11.75 Nm of torque. The engine remains mated to a five-speed gearbox and continues to offer iGO Assist tech, which provides an additional performance boost during acceleration.

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The feature list also remains unchanged. The Raider Doctor Doom Edition comes equipped with TVS' Connected Reverse LCD instrument cluster with connected functions. The top-spec Super Squad variants also feature dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

TVS first introduced the Marvel-themed Super Squad Edition of the Raider in 2023 with Iron Man and Black Panther liveries. The range was later expanded with Deadpool and Wolverine editions in 2025, and the new Doctor Doom model becomes the fifth motorcycle in the special edition lineup.

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The TVS Raider 125 Doctor Doom Edition is priced identically to the existing Super Squad variants at Rs 95,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available across authorised TVS dealerships in the coming weeks.