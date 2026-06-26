TVS NTorq 125 Launched With New Colours From Rs. 82,500

TVS Motor Company has introduced new colours and graphics in the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition and Disc variant trims to give the 125 cc scooter fresh appeal ahead of the festive season. The TVS NTorq 125 Disc variant is priced at Rs. 82,500 (Ex-showroom), while the NTorq 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs. 87,950 (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 vs Hero Xoom 125 Comparison Review

New Colour Options

The most affordable disc variant of the TVS NTorq 125 now gets two new colour options – Midnight Black and Spiti White. The existing Nardo Grey colourway now features sharper graphics to the base variant, priced at Rs. 82,500 (Ex-showroom). The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition, priced at Rs. 87,950 (Ex-showroom), now gets three new colour combinations – Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green.

Both the Disc and Race Edition variants of the NTorq 125 also get a new LCD instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity which unlocks a long list of features through the TVS SmartXconnect app. Mechanically, there are no other changes in the TVS NTorq 125. It continues to be powered by 125 cc, 3-valve engine which puts out 9.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

Watch the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP vs Hero Xoom 125 Comparison Review:



