TVS Motor Company had launched the BS6 NTorq 125 in March 2020, with prices starting at ₹ 65,975. The company has now increased the prices of its flagship scooter by ₹ 910 across the three variants. The drum brake version of the BS6 TVS NTorq 125 is now priced at ₹ 66,885, the disc brake version is priced at ₹ 70,885 and the top-spec Race Edition of the NTorq 125 is priced at ₹ 73,365. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The updated prices are on the official website as well.

BS6 NTorq 125 Variants New Prices Drum Brake Variant ₹ 66,885 Disc Brake Variant ₹ 70,885 NTorq 125 Race Edition ₹ 73,365

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon Prices Increased

TVS Ntorq 125 65,975 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(Along with a BS6 engine, the TVS NTorq 125 also got a new LED headlamp and a new DRL)

The BS6 NTorq now gets a fuel-injected 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that makes 9.1 bhp at 7,000 rpm, just 0.1 bhp less than the BS4 model. The torque output stays the same at 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit. The other update is that the fuel tank capacity goes up to 5.8-litres from 5 litres. Thanks to BS6 compliance, the scooter now weighs 1.9 kg heavier than the outgoing model and has a total kerb weight of 118 kg.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Sport Gets A Price Hike

Along with the NTorq 125, TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the BS6 Radeon and the BS6 Sport commuter motorcycles by ₹ 750 as well. In a bid to increase the sales of the XL100 moped, TVS is offering a rather interesting finance scheme where customers can pay the first EMI on the moped after six months of purchase. The Loan to Value (LTV) for this scheme will be 75 per cent, according to the company. The TVS XL100 moped is priced from ₹ 44,294, going up to ₹ 46,114 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.