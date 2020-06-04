The company has hiked the prices of both variants of the TVS Sport by Rs. 750

TVS Motor Company has silently increased the price of its 110 cc commuter motorcycle - TVS Sport. It was just in April 2020 that the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer launched the BS6 compliant version of TVS Sport in India, in under two months, the company has hiked the prices of both the kick-start and self-start variant of the bike by ₹ 750. Recently, the company also revised the prices of BS6 compliant TVS Radeon, which saw a similar hike of ₹ 750.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Sport Launched In India

TVS Sport 40,000 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BS6 version of the TVS Sport comes with a new 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection, instead of the older carburetted 99.7 cc BS4 motor. In fact, the new engine is also fitted with TVS' Eco Thrust fuel injection technology, and the engine is tuned to make 8.2 bhp at 7,350 rpm while the peak torque output is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox and comes with a top speed of 90 kmph.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 750

The TVS Sport comes with daytime running lamps, 3D logo, and multi-tone treatment with sporty body graphics

As already mentioned, the bike comes in two variants Kick-Start Alloy Wheels and Self-Start Alloy Wheels. In terms of features, the TVS Sport comes with daytime running lamps, 3D logo, and multi-tone treatment with sporty body graphics. TVS Motor Company offers the bike in six colour options - Black/Red, Volcano Red, White/Purple, White/Red, Black/Blue, and Mercury Grey.

The BS6 TVS Sport has a kerb weight of 110 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. It gets a ground clearance of 175 mm. The bike comes with 17-inch allow wheels while braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brake up front and a 110 mm drum at the rear. There is no disc brake variant for the TVS Sport so far. The TVS Sport comes with oil damped telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.