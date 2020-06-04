New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Radeon Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 750

TVS Motor Company launched the BS6 Radeon just over a month ago in April 2020 with prices starting at Rs. 58,992.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Radeon was launched in April 2020
  • It gets a price hike of Rs. 750 after two months since it was launched
  • There are no updates to the engine or design

The 2020 BS6 TVS Radeon was launched about a month and a half ago, in April 2020. The prices started at ₹ 58,992 and went up to ₹ 64,992. The prices saw an increase by up to ₹ 8,600 approximately. But now the company has further hiked the prices of the 110 cc commuter motorcycle by ₹ 750 on the entire range. Now, the prices of the TVS commuter motorcycle start at ₹ 59,742 and go up to ₹ 62,742. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Many manufacturers have increased the prices of their two-wheelers in order to nullify the losses for April 2020 where almost all companies didn't have any business.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Radeon Launched In India 

TVS Radeon

58,992 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

voa3kta8

(The TVS Radeon BS6 makes 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque)

BS6 Radeon Variants New Prices
Base Edition ₹ 59,742
Commuter Bike Of The Year Disc Brake ₹ 65,742
Commuter Bike Of The Year Drum Brake ₹ 62,742

Also Read: TVS Despatches nearly 59,000 In May 2020

0 Comments

The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is now 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The torque figure stays unchanged while peak power sees a marginal drop of 0.12 bhp. It continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient. While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl on the BS6 Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Radeon with Immediate Rivals

TVS Radeon
TVS
Radeon

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
13%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

TVS Radeon Alternatives

Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 59,802 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 61,436 - 61,936 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
View More
x
2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
Volvo Evaluating All-Electric XC40 Recharge For India
Volvo Evaluating All-Electric XC40 Recharge For India
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities