The 2020 BS6 TVS Radeon was launched about a month and a half ago, in April 2020. The prices started at ₹ 58,992 and went up to ₹ 64,992. The prices saw an increase by up to ₹ 8,600 approximately. But now the company has further hiked the prices of the 110 cc commuter motorcycle by ₹ 750 on the entire range. Now, the prices of the TVS commuter motorcycle start at ₹ 59,742 and go up to ₹ 62,742. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Many manufacturers have increased the prices of their two-wheelers in order to nullify the losses for April 2020 where almost all companies didn't have any business.
TVS Radeon
|BS6 Radeon Variants
|New Prices
|Base Edition
|₹ 59,742
|Commuter Bike Of The Year Disc Brake
|₹ 65,742
|Commuter Bike Of The Year Drum Brake
|₹ 62,742
The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is now 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The torque figure stays unchanged while peak power sees a marginal drop of 0.12 bhp. It continues to get a 4-speed gearbox. The company says that the bike is now 15 per cent more fuel efficient. While the overall dimensions of the motorcycle stay the same, the weight of the motorcycle increases by 4 kg. The disc brake variant now weighs 118 kg while the drum brake variant weighs 116 kg. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl on the BS6 Radeon and the fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10 litres.
