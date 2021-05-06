carandbike logo
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Prices Increased By ₹ 1,250

TVS Motor Company increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by Rs. 1,250.

Prices for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start at Rs. 108,565 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Prices for the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now start at Rs. 108,565
  • There are no changes to engine specifications
  • Features stay the same as well

TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by ₹ 1,250 in India. Presently, the drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 108,565 and the disc brake is priced at ₹ 111,615. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle continues to get the same 159.7 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 17.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle loses 2 kg over the 2020 model, with the disc brake variant weighing 147 kg, while the drum brake variant weighs 145OK kg. Presently, it is the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in the country.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Prices Increased

2i9ieha

(The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V oses 2 kg, and gets marginally more power and torque)

For 2021, the motorcycle gets a new dual-tone seat with carbon fibre pattern. The new Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours, Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. In December 2020, TVS Motor Company launched the export model Apache RTR 160 4V with the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity in Bangladesh, but the 2021 model launched in India still doesn't get Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read: TVS Registers Domestic Sales Of Over 2.26 Lakh Units In April 2021

gc2464dg

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V misses out on the company's SmartXonnect system)

0 Comments

TVS Motor Company despatched a total of 238,983 units in April 2021 which includes domestic sales of 226,193 units. Like many other automotive OEMs, TVS posted marginal sales of 9,640 units in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed last year. Therefore, the base for this year is low and the percentage growth should be treated as an anomaly. TVS' sales in April 2021 too have been slow, owing to ongoing lockdown in many parts of the country. The company said it has reduced dealer stocks to support the channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand when markets reopen.

