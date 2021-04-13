TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V by ₹ 1,295 in India. Presently, the single-channel ABS is priced at ₹ 129,315 and the dual-channel ABS model is priced at ₹ 134,365. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle continues to get the same 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.54 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. For 2021, the motorcycle was launched with riding modes. The three riding modes are Urban, Rain, and Sport, which offer noticeable change in ride and performance.

(Seen here are the Sport and Rain mode. There is an urban mode on offer as well, which has the same power and torque output as the Rain mode, but a different, less intrusive ABS setting)

The power output varies in different riding modes. The engine offers a maximum output of 20.54 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm while in the sport mode and the claimed top speed is 127 kmph. In the rain and urban mode, the power and torque drop down to 17 bhp at 7800 rpm and 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The top speed too drops down to 105 kmph.

(The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a price hike of ₹ 45)

TVS also increased the prices of the Apache RTR 160 4V by a small amount of ₹ 45. The drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 108,565 while the dual-disc variant is priced at ₹ 111,615. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The 2021 model loses 2 kg over the 2020 model, with the disc brake variant weighing 147 kg, while the drum brake variant weighs 145 kg. Power on the 2021 model has increased by 1.5 bhp, while peak torque has increased by 0.6 Nm. With 17.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

