Two-Wheeler Sales May 2020: TVS Despatches Nearly 59,000 Units

TVS Motor Company resumed operations in India across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh, starting May 6, 2020.

TVS sales pick up after dealerships begin opening up and plants resume operations

Highlights

  • TVS registered zero sales in April 2020 due to the countrywide lockdown
  • TVS has also announced salary cuts for its employees for six months
  • Sales are gradually picking up as dealerships open across the country

TVS Motor Company has announced that the company has despatched 58,906 units of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in May 2020, as the company looks to resume operations and sales after several months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. According to a statement released by TVS Motor Company, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers has resumed its operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting from May 6, 2020. According to TVS, the company has taken exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of its employees across all its factories.

TVS is witnessing marginal pick-up of sales as dealerships open gradually across India

TVS Motor Company is also witnessing progressive opening of dealerships across the country and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. TVS is also witnessing a steady pick up in customer retail since the last few days of May 2020. During the month of May 2020, domestic two-wheeler sales of TVS stood at 41,067 units, while three-wheeler sales of the company were clocked at 2,688 units in May 2020. Total two-wheeler registered sales in May 2020 stood at 56,218 units in May 2020.

In April 2020, TVS Motor Company recorded zero sales due to the coronavirus lockdown

In April 2020, TVS Motor Company registered zero sales as all retail dealerships across the country remained shut down, complying to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government of India. However, the company managed to export 8,134 two-wheeler units in April 2020, while three-wheeler exports stood at 1,506 units. TVS also announced salary cuts for its employees beginning from May 2020 till October 2020. Only workmen in the factories will be spared any salary cuts. The salary cuts range form 5 per cent for junior executive level, and about 15 to 20 per cent at the senior management level.

