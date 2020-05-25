New Cars and Bikes in India

TVS Motor Company Announces Salary Cuts For Employees

According to a statement from TVS, the salary cuts will be temporary and will be for a period of six months, from May till October, 2020.

| Updated:
14,926  Views
View Photos
TVS has announced salary cuts of between 5 per cent to 20 per cent

Highlights

  • TVS announces temporary salary cuts for six months
  • 5 per cent to 20 per cent pay cuts announced for TVS employees
  • The salary cuts will be from May till September 2020

TVS Motor Company is one of the first two-wheeler brands in India to announce salary cuts for employees in the face of the current COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The lockdown has forced a near total halt in manufacturing and production, as well as retail sales of all automotive brands. According to a statement by TVS, the company has decided to adopt a pay cut for all its employees starting from the month of May 2020 till October 2020. This is seen as a result of the significant fall in the company's sales numbers due to the countrywide lockdown.

Also Read: TVS Registers Zero Sales In April 2020

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

iQube

Apache RTR 160

Apache RTR 160 4V

Jupiter

Apache RTR 180

XL 100

Apache RR 310

Star City Plus

Radeon

Apache RTR 200 4V

Scooty Pep Plus

Sport

Scooty Zest 110

XL 100 Comfort

Victor

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

According to a statement released by TVS Motor Company, "In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to October 2020). There will be no salary deduction at the workmen level. However, there will be 5 per cent salary reduction at the junior executive level and about 15 per cent to 20 per cent at the senior management level. It was heartening to see employees coming forward and offering to take salary reduction voluntarily."

Also Read: TVS Domestic Sales Decline 55 Per Cent In March 2020

0 Comments

In April 2020, TVS Motor Company registered zero sales in the domestic market, after a decline of 55 per cent sales in March 2020. In the domestic two-wheeler market alone, TVS witnessed a massive 62 per cent decline in sales during March 2020. The company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu was shut down since March 23, 2020 when the lockdown was first announced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
21%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
13%
Return To Poll

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 65,975 - 69,975 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 95,000 - 98,000 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.01 - 1.04 Lakh *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 61,449 - 67,911 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 1.01 Lakh *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 34,074 *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.4 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 61,436 - 61,936 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 58,992 - 64,992 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 51,754 - 52,954 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 51,750 - 58,925 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 48,394 - 49,894 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 44,614 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 54,042 - 57,022 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 43,889 - 43,994 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Bentley's New Rainbow Bacalar Model Keeps Employees Busy During Lockdown
Volkswagen Loses Landmark German Emission Case As Car Owners Stand To Receive Damages
Volkswagen Loses Landmark German Emission Case As Car Owners Stand To Receive Damages
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities