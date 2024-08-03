TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition Teased; Pre-Bookings Commenced
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on August 3, 2024
Highlights
- The Ntorq 125 scooter will get an all-black treatment
- Will remain unchanged mechanically
- Prebookings for the upcoming model are now open
TVS Motor Company is preparing to introduce an all-black version of its popular Ntorq 125 scooter. The new TVS Ntorq Black Edition has been teased for the first time on the company’s social media channels. This follows the launch of the all-black editions of RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V, the latest models to receive this treatment.
Also Read: TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
The TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition will feature an all-black colour scheme. The scooter is anticipated to have blacked-out mudguards, aprons, and side panels, while we also expect the badging to be treated the same way. TVS has not yet revealed any specific details about the scooter beyond the teaser, but pre-bookings for the upcoming model are currently open.
On the powertrain front, the Ntorq 125 Black Edition will retain the same 125cc engine as the standard model, delivering 9.25 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm.
The TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition is expected to be priced slightly higher than the standard version. For reference, the current Ntorq models are priced between Rs 89,641 and Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas
