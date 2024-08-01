Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures

The Ronin Parakram has been unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS recently revealed the Ronin Parakram in India.
  • Revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here.
  • Features a green and silver colour scheme.

TVS Motor Company recently revealed the Ronin Parakram, a custom-built version of the Ronin in India. The motorcycle was unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here. The motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues that give it a more rugged appearance. The Ronin Parakram is also likely an attempt by TVS to showcase the Ronin’s potential for customisation, similar to the custom-built motorcycles shown at TVS MotoSoul 2023. 


Also Read: TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas

AD 4nXeD7LKcf6PgTmxsF7TanFDAvEzTlcxYF3 AnntDitxvdijSweOfJTm C516XDMXzBvFQ9AcWRnRiqtWa0F0XSCahm 09vArtFHjBKr94FUi1LQHq Tefo65ctzgib KE93SvuNrkzaxlMkJ1BP1yUEQXqQQ?key=pDkn8

The motorcycle gets a range of custom-built body parts, including the metallic windscreen up front and the metallic luggage rack at the rear 

 

DSC 02631

The motorcycle sports a green and silver colour scheme and gets a seat and handlebars finished in suede leather

 

AD 4nXfMd PLUYWoopq1pY2Fj9z6l46tlbKk7SLRzwBCqOSBMpAYHCnAyxOii9PAYQ118poPvoMdOqXIH h7jIPs8I2h08T3Hb2BXjg581pX3TgHScFGI1KBNdz3a p8tKVDOyPmu6k4VScfVJrlU6rZ3EF1Fcnp?key=pDkn8

The motorcycle sports brass indicators that look like bullets

 

Also Read: TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh

AD 4nXcshlooitGQzpUhwtoOq8bKIVQqc8dk8YTkabFBr76UGCA13MktrgdGen5chmOasOkTLAeb8BYo8PL PIPI9eaCx6pcL2 rHk6YlMApMcUzAjbjG3DkjdHr8 pP Eeoe41dCGlr0ixlziUcPsQ3MLhsXLg?key=pDkn8

TVS says that the top of the tank has been painted to resemble an armour made of steel, with the logo of Kargil Diwas on the top

 

AD 4nXdVSTlhmXtfzu2d2khV E06934cb7s PusxaGW KvcYo3zKe0KvUaojRSIEevRbeTWNV3i9EA9Trk20DBoCUwjONQtW09 kMHRSnO7GsZA 8VdAKNcRe0qItxQX3Gml1o Wv2EvJvOWQlDzNLF pxigEf0?key=pDkn8

The motorcycle sports graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas
 

Also Read: TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production

 

AD 4nXeHqQJMLOXRtXFtMsAHCphp6gQ0HvOiZ7smHojdLiE kj62ZR6tQNFfQs32pyZW8U3GT3MudNEXKpMh9IOnGcxS47M99MoRGtN4Zj7vHvA6NLjFlMIR0XZIC8IYToAvLGYAgzJxsKV5hGN70uxVd1wsU5ZL?key=pDkn8

The rear end of the motorcycle loses out on the mudguard available with the standard motorcycle to give it a more raw appearance. The knobby tyres are also a nice touch that give it a butch look

 

AD 4nXcUGG6w4YQfeop0LUGhtCFMtzvteLkmNDqi1TKCld3DcjKGj5U6JfIx BfgGfCOBS PwIrGihS7cAgIaClhE5nMJCv8Xg4u6ief8OPQepeQXUuitQGMgPtKbxCHxU5rtQRLsd 3ZtJ9QAt0orJe4I8Yd11w?key=pDkn8

The Ronin Parakram remains identical to the standard model mechanically and is powered by the same 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine


 


 

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Ronin# TVS Bikes# TVS Ronin Parakram# TVS Ronin Parakram photos# TVS Ronin Parakram features# TVS Ronin Parakram In Pictures# Custom Built Motorcycles# Custon Built Ronin# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This custom-built motorcycle has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas
  • Royal Enfield has witnessed a year-on-year decline in its sales while Suzuki and Bajaj two-wheelers have had a y-o-y growth in June 2024.
    Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales
  • Two-wheeler giant will conduct inspection of TVS iQube models manufactured between July and September 2023; recall coincides with a customer's social media video detailing an incident of frame breakage on the electric scooter going viral.
    TVS iQube Recalled: Bridge Tube To Be Inspected On Select 2023 Models
  • The iQube ST is available with two battery pack options; 3.4 kWh as seen on the iQube S and a larger 5.1 kWh.
    TVS iQube ST Launched: Top Five Highlights
  • The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
    TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy

Latest News

  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh
  • While Tata Motors witnessed a small month-on-month growth in electric vehicle sales, total sales were significantly lower in comparison to the same period in 2023.
    Tata Motors’ EV Sales Down 21% In July 2024; Marks Fourth Consecutive Month Of Dropping EV Sales
  • Once formalised, the partnership will see Amara Raja supply NMC and LFP lithium-ion cells to Ather Energy for its scooter line-up.
    Ather Energy Partners With Amara Raja To Source Battery Cells For Its Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Hero has partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) which will serve as its exclusive assembler and distributor
    Hero MotoCorp Commences Operations In Philippines In Partnership With Terrafirma Motors Corporation
  • Nearing three years in the market, the XUV700 continues to witness strong demand, having received close to 8,000 bookings on a monthly basis in the first quarter of FY2025.
    Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
  • The Ronin Parakram has been unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP

Research More on TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

Starts at ₹ 1.49 - 1.73 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Ronin Specifications
View Ronin Features

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved