TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 1, 2024
Highlights
- TVS recently revealed the Ronin Parakram in India.
- Revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here.
- Features a green and silver colour scheme.
TVS Motor Company recently revealed the Ronin Parakram, a custom-built version of the Ronin in India. The motorcycle was unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here. The motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues that give it a more rugged appearance. The Ronin Parakram is also likely an attempt by TVS to showcase the Ronin’s potential for customisation, similar to the custom-built motorcycles shown at TVS MotoSoul 2023.
The motorcycle gets a range of custom-built body parts, including the metallic windscreen up front and the metallic luggage rack at the rear
The motorcycle sports a green and silver colour scheme and gets a seat and handlebars finished in suede leather
The motorcycle sports brass indicators that look like bullets
TVS says that the top of the tank has been painted to resemble an armour made of steel, with the logo of Kargil Diwas on the top
The motorcycle sports graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas
The rear end of the motorcycle loses out on the mudguard available with the standard motorcycle to give it a more raw appearance. The knobby tyres are also a nice touch that give it a butch look
The Ronin Parakram remains identical to the standard model mechanically and is powered by the same 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine
