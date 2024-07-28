Login
TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas

This custom-built motorcycle has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The TVS Ronin Parakram is a custom-built motorcycle.
  • Meant to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.
  • Gets a range of new styling cues.

TVS Motor Company has revealed a custom-built version of the Ronin. Called the Ronin Parakram, it has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here. Featuring a range of cosmetic modifications, the Ronin Parakram is also likely an attempt by TVS to showcase the Ronin’s potential for customisation, similar to the custom-built motorcycles shown at TVS MotoSoul 2023. The Ronin Parakram is unlikely to make it to production as a mass-market offering.

 

Also ReadTVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!
 TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas 1

The motorcycle's livery predominantly features a darker shade of green with a silver hue

 

With the new set of styling cues, the motorcycle is almost unrecognisable as a Ronin. While the round headlamp has been retained, the bike now features a metallic windscreen up front. The motorcycle's livery predominantly features a darker shade of green with a silver hue. The orange, white and green colours of the Indian flag have also been pinstriped across the motorcycle’s headlamp and tank. The motorcycle also comes with graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas. 

 

Also ReadTVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh


TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2 The motorcycle is shod with knobby tyres that give it a more robust appearance

 

Other custom touches on the motorcycle include a new single seat setup, silver metallic finishing on the exhaust and a metallic covering across the tail section. There are also indicators shaped like bullets. While the same alloy wheels have been retained, the Parakram is shod with knobby tyres that give it a more butch appearance. 

 

Also ReadTVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
 

The motorcycle however, retains the same mechanical specifications. In terms of cycle parts, it gets a 41 mm USD setup up front, and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, it is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

