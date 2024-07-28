TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas

TVS Motor Company has revealed a custom-built version of the Ronin. Called the Ronin Parakram, it has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here. Featuring a range of cosmetic modifications, the Ronin Parakram is also likely an attempt by TVS to showcase the Ronin’s potential for customisation, similar to the custom-built motorcycles shown at TVS MotoSoul 2023. The Ronin Parakram is unlikely to make it to production as a mass-market offering.

The motorcycle's livery predominantly features a darker shade of green with a silver hue

With the new set of styling cues, the motorcycle is almost unrecognisable as a Ronin. While the round headlamp has been retained, the bike now features a metallic windscreen up front. The motorcycle's livery predominantly features a darker shade of green with a silver hue. The orange, white and green colours of the Indian flag have also been pinstriped across the motorcycle’s headlamp and tank. The motorcycle also comes with graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas.

The motorcycle is shod with knobby tyres that give it a more robust appearance

Other custom touches on the motorcycle include a new single seat setup, silver metallic finishing on the exhaust and a metallic covering across the tail section. There are also indicators shaped like bullets. While the same alloy wheels have been retained, the Parakram is shod with knobby tyres that give it a more butch appearance.

The motorcycle however, retains the same mechanical specifications. In terms of cycle parts, it gets a 41 mm USD setup up front, and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, it is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.



